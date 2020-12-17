Kincentric Best Employers Malaysia 2020 recognizes five outstanding organizations

KUALA LUMPUR,

MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 December 2020 – Kincentric, a Spencer

Stuart Company, has named five organizations as Best Employers Malaysia for

2020, an acknowledgement of its leading employer benchmarking program which

measures and recognizes extraordinary employers demonstrating workplace

excellence.

For

20 years, the Kincentric Best Employers program has recognized leading

employers across the world, backed by over 50 years of employee research and a

global database of over 15 million employees.

Kincentric’s

analysis uncovered three key organizational traits from this year’s Best

Employers – purposeful efforts in demonstrating care and concern, continued

investment in people despite challenges from the pandemic, and empowering

people to creatively find new or different business opportunities.

Best

Employers in Malaysia were evaluated and benchmarked across four critical

differentiating factors — employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and

talent focus.

Findings

from this year’s study indicated:



Best Employers in the Malaysia continued

to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an employee

engagement score of 83%, compared with a market average of 70%

to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an employee engagement score of 83%, compared with a market average of 70% While the unprecedented

circumstances of 2020 created pressure on Best Employers, leaders at Best

Employers differentiated them through humility and creating hope for

future, with Best Employers at 79%, compared to market average of 69%

circumstances of 2020 created pressure on Best Employers, leaders at Best Employers differentiated them through humility and creating hope for future, with Best Employers at 79%, compared to market average of 69% Compared to 65% market average, 80%

of Best Employers invested in having the right technology to improve

productivity and invested in ideas that could drive future success

Kincentric

Best Employers Malaysia for 2020 (in alphabetical order):

American Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

edotco Group Sdn Bhd

Hartalega

Sdn Bhd

Sdn Bhd Kulim

(Malaysia) Berhad

(Malaysia) Berhad Roche Services (Asia Pacific) Sdn

Bhd.

American

Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd was also named “Best of the Best 2020”, and has been

inducted into Malaysia’s Hall of Fame, having won the accolade for the 10th

consecutive year. Integrated telecommunications infrastructure

services company,

edotco Group Sdn Bhd also received a special recognition for ‘Commitment to

Engaging Leadership’ in this year’s honor roll.

“Our Kincentric Best Employers have found new

and innovative ways to empower and motivate their people throughout a very

challenging year, producing results that truly speak for themselves. Today, we

celebrate and recognize these companies who have excelled in creating a work

environment where people feel appreciated, are highly connected and inspired to

do their best, every day. On behalf of Kincentric, I congratulate all the Best

Employers in Malaysia on their remarkable achievements,” said Ridhima Khanduja,

Malaysia’s Country Head.

Acknowledging efforts by organizations to

create and drive employee experience amidst unprecedented challenges this year,

Kincentric also introduced a special COVID Resilience Award. The recipients for

this Award utilized opportunities presented by the pandemic to create valuable

and meaningful employee experiences in support of the organizations’ survival

and road to recovery throughout the year.

Kincentric

COVID Resilience Award (in alphabetical order):

Tan

Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Chong Motor Holdings Berhad Telekom

Malaysia Berhad

Best Employers program is supported by an

independent panel of judges with this year’s committee composed of

industry-leading HR and business professionals Dato’ Hamidah Naziadin,

Independent Non-Executive Director of Maxis Berhad and Nestlé; Chong Chye Neo,

Independent Director of Bursa Malaysia, Hong Leong Financial Group and Hong

Leong Bank; and Dato’ Tharuma Rajah, Founder & CEO of Garage Analytics.

Commenting on this year’s winners, Dato’

Hamidah Naziadin said, “The new-normal thrives on care and emotional wellbeing

of employees, and these people-centric approaches would in consonant towards a

sustainable business strategy. This year’s Best Employers in Malaysia

demonstrated trust, open communication and top team alignment, with clear

differentiators of having a continuous approach undertaken in an agile manner

across employee experience initiatives. With the mantra “Define Reality, Give

Hope & Communicate”, American Express (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd initiated a notch

up through the playbook for People Leaders, in support to deliver great

colleague experiences in these unprecedented circumstances.”

Stephen Hickey, Culture & Engagement Global

Practice Leader at Kincentric, added, “This year, Kincentric recognizes the

Best Employers from Malaysia for their outstanding efforts in minimizing the

impact that COVID-19 had on their workforce, while empowering employees to

remain excellent in their efforts. Whilst not an easy feat, the Best Employers

from Malaysia have found new ways to overcome their challenges and we want to

congratulate all of them and wish them even greater success in the years to

come.”

About Kincentric

Kincentric,

a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently — we help you

identify what drives your people, so they can drive your business. Our decades

of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development,

and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from

the inside. And our global network of colleagues, our proven insights and our

intuitive technologies give us new ways to help organizations unlock the power

of people and teams — fostering change and accelerating success. For more

information, please visit kincentric.com.