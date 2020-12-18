Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line For Chamber Clean Applications

Extending AE’s leadership in process power, this new line of Remote Plasma Sources delivers reliable performance at a broad range of flow rates, increasing productivity in semiconductor process equipment

DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 18 December 2020 – Advanced

Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) — a

global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement,

and control solutions — today announced the launch of its

new MAXstreamTM remote plasma source (RPS) product line for plasma

cleaning of process chambers used in semiconductor device manufacturing. With offerings

available across a broad operating range, the MAXstream line delivers higher

power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability, making

it the most capable RPS solution in the market.

“When customers invited AE to step

in and help meet the industry’s need for a high performance and reliable RPS, we

made it happen,” said Advanced Energy Vice President and General Manager,

Semiconductor Products, Peter Gillespie. “Not only does the new MAXstream

product line provide a cost-effective and reliable RPS solution for customers’

process tools, but it also accelerates AE’s penetration to the approximately $150

million per year RPS market, which has seen little innovation in recent years 1.

We are encouraged by the positive responses we have received so far and

anticipate further success as we continue shipments to multiple OEM customers

this month.”

MAXstream delivers substantial improvements over competitors’

RPS solutions. Its dual ignition core design delivers best-in-class plasma

ignition reliability. The reliable and strike-every-time ignition means more

consistent operation and less downtime. MAXstream

also leverages AE’s proven and differentiated plasma source materials and

technology to ensure long chamber life and low particle generation.

AE’s MAXstream RPS products facilitate drop-in compatibility

with existing RPS systems to enable simple design-in compatibility as well as

seamless field upgrades. By replacing an underperforming RPS with MAXstream,

customers improve equipment productivity and gain higher performance reliability.

They also gain access to AE’s best-in-class global service and support, with

over a dozen service centers and worldwide field service and applications

support.

The MAXstream line consists of RPS systems with gas flow of

3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 liters per minute (MAXstream

300, 600, 800, 1000, and 1200, respectively), enabling

customers to optimize price and performance for their specific process. The

MAXstream 300 is designed for lower flow applications (up to 3 liters per

minute of cleaning gas) and has a smaller form factor than the other higher

flow models.

“Plasma processes requiring chamber cleaning are used in the

production of almost every type of semiconductor chip,” said Shaun Wilson, general

manager, remote plasma sources, Advanced Energy. “By bringing MAXstream to the

market, we provide our customers a powerful, reliable, and cost-effective solution

for process chamber cleaning. We also minimize equipment downtime and help the

semiconductor industry fulfill the demands of the data economy.”

For detailed technical specifications, visit the MAXstream product page.

