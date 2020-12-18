Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line For Chamber Clean Applications
Extending AE’s leadership in process power, this new line of Remote Plasma Sources delivers reliable performance at a broad range of flow rates, increasing productivity in semiconductor process equipment
DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 18 December 2020 – Advanced
Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) — a
global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement,
and control solutions — today announced the launch of its
new MAXstreamTM remote plasma source (RPS) product line for plasma
cleaning of process chambers used in semiconductor device manufacturing. With offerings
available across a broad operating range, the MAXstream line delivers higher
power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability, making
it the most capable RPS solution in the market.
“When customers invited AE to step
in and help meet the industry’s need for a high performance and reliable RPS, we
made it happen,” said Advanced Energy Vice President and General Manager,
Semiconductor Products, Peter Gillespie. “Not only does the new MAXstream
product line provide a cost-effective and reliable RPS solution for customers’
process tools, but it also accelerates AE’s penetration to the approximately $150
million per year RPS market, which has seen little innovation in recent years 1.
We are encouraged by the positive responses we have received so far and
anticipate further success as we continue shipments to multiple OEM customers
this month.”
MAXstream delivers substantial improvements over competitors’
RPS solutions. Its dual ignition core design delivers best-in-class plasma
ignition reliability. The reliable and strike-every-time ignition means more
consistent operation and less downtime. MAXstream
also leverages AE’s proven and differentiated plasma source materials and
technology to ensure long chamber life and low particle generation.
AE’s MAXstream RPS products facilitate drop-in compatibility
with existing RPS systems to enable simple design-in compatibility as well as
seamless field upgrades. By replacing an underperforming RPS with MAXstream,
customers improve equipment productivity and gain higher performance reliability.
They also gain access to AE’s best-in-class global service and support, with
over a dozen service centers and worldwide field service and applications
support.
The MAXstream line consists of RPS systems with gas flow of
3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 liters per minute (MAXstream
300, 600, 800, 1000, and 1200, respectively), enabling
customers to optimize price and performance for their specific process. The
MAXstream 300 is designed for lower flow applications (up to 3 liters per
minute of cleaning gas) and has a smaller form factor than the other higher
flow models.
“Plasma processes requiring chamber cleaning are used in the
production of almost every type of semiconductor chip,” said Shaun Wilson, general
manager, remote plasma sources, Advanced Energy. “By bringing MAXstream to the
market, we provide our customers a powerful, reliable, and cost-effective solution
for process chamber cleaning. We also minimize equipment downtime and help the
semiconductor industry fulfill the demands of the data economy.”
For detailed technical specifications, visit the MAXstream product page.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced
Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of
highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control
solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions
enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of
industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,
telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering
know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company
builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth
for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted
more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is
headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit
www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced
Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.