MoU signed between TEVTA and VCEELA

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) joined hands with VCEELA for the provision of Online Marketplace for its graduates.

Chairperson TEVTA Mr. Ali Salman Siddique said VCEELA will provide new economic prospects to TEVTA Graduates by connecting them directly to the market. He said this MoU, on one hand, will facilitate and guide the students of all trades including Leather, Ceramics, Garments to get loans and on other hand will ensure accessibility of TEVTA students’ products to the national and international market at lucrative prices through its platform.

The MOU signing ceremony was held in TEVTA Secretariat, Lahore. It has been signed by Chairperson TEVTA Mr. Ali Salman Siddique and CEO VCEELA Mr. Aqeel Khalid Chairperson TEVTA said VCEELA will initiate grading of all diploma holders of TEVTA.

He reiterated that the provision of the best economic opportunities for TEVTA trained students is the fundamental priority of our new vision.

Previously the employability and sustainable skill development of TEVTA trained students was the most neglected facet, he indicated.

He underlined VCEELA has access to 43 international markets which will be a conducive initiative for our students to get a lucrative price for their product. TEVTA will soon introduce its First TVET Brand as well.

