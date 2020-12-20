VinFuture Prize pledges US$ 4.5M annually to reward breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 20 December

2020 – On International Solidarity Day, VinFuture

Foundation officially launches The VinFuture Prize, the first global science

and technology prize from Viet Nam, and one of the world’s

largest annual prizes in science and

technology. VinFuture Foundation is founded by Mr. Phạm Nhật Vượng, the first

Vietnamese billionaire – Founder and Chairman of the largest Vietnamese

conglomerate Vingroup Corporation, together with his wife, Mrs. Phạm Thu Hương.

The vision of this endeavor is to “create

meaningful change in the everyday lives of millions of people by promoting

breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations”. With

that vision in mind, the VinFuture Foundation works to honour exceptional minds whose research

and technological innovations will improve the quality of life and ensure

sustainable living for future generations by addressing the everyday issues of

people, aligned with one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs). Keeping in mind its origins in a developing country, VinFuture Prize

will seek to ensure that fair and equal opportunities are accessible to all

scientists and innovators, especially those who are making efforts under

limited resources.

The VinFuture Prize comprises of a

Grand Prize and three special prizes. The Grand Prize of $3M will be one of the

largest annual global science and technology prizes in value. The Grand Prize

would be open to all, regardless of the candidate’s nationality,

age, gender, social status, or economic background. The prize will be

awarded to proven breakthrough research and technological innovations that

positively improve the quality of human life, and create a more equitable and

sustainable world for future generations.

In

addition to the Grand Prize, three special prizes of US$ 500,000 each will also

be awarded annually, with a focus on promoting diversity, equity, and new fields

of study. These prizes will be earmarked for the following groups:

research or innovations in an emerging field of science and technology

that has significant future potential to create positive change for

humanity.

Nominations will be solicited from

a large, diverse pool of distinguished nominators, including globally renowned

scientists and innovators, academic institutions, technology corporations, and

prestigious innovation incubators in all countries.

An independent Prize Council,

consisting of distinguished, globally renowned experts from academia, research

and industry, will adjudicate the Prize each year. Members of the Prize Council

come from diverse sciences and professional disciplines, cultures, and

viewpoints, including Prof. Gérard Albert Mourou (École

Polytechnique, 2018 Nobel Prize winner); Prof. Sir Richard Henry Friend,

FRS (Cavendish Professor of Physics at the University of Cambridge,

2010 Millennium Technology Prize winner); Prof. Jennifer Tour Chayes (University

of California Berkeley, Founders of three Microsoft Research Labs); Prof.

Michael Eugene Porter (Harvard University, the founder of modern

competitive strategy); Prof. Leslie Gabriel Valiant, FRS (Harvard

University, 2010 A.M.Turing Award winner); Prof. Pascale Cossart (Pasteur

Institute of Paris, the foremost authority on Listeria monocytogenes); Prof.

Sir Kostya S. Novoselov, FRS (University of Manchester, Tan

Chin Tuan Centennial Professor at the National University of Singapore , 2010 Nobel Prize winner); Prof. Van-Chi Dang (Ludwig

Institute for Cancer Research Director);

Prof. Ha-Van Vu (Percey F. Smith Professor of Mathematics and Data Science

at Yale University); Dr. Xuedong Huang (Microsoft CTO); Dr.

Padmanabhan Anandan (Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence

CEO).

The founders have personally

committed an initial amount of US$ 100 million, which would be further enhanced in

the future to fund the VinFuture Prize’s resources and administration process,

ensuring sustainability of the Foundation’s long-term operations. VinFuture

Foundation, an independent, non-profit foundation, will manage the VinFuture

Prize. The Advisory Council, which comprises of internationally recognised Vietnamese innovators,

researchers, and industry leaders, co-chaired by Prof. Vũ Hà Văn, Yale

University, and Prof. Nguyễn Thục Quyên, University of

California Santa Barbara, will support the Founder in providing strategic

advice to the Foundation.

The Prize is the vision and

brainchild of Mr. and Mrs. Phạm. “Creating positive change and having a

direct impact on people’s lives — this has always been my purpose — in business

and life. The events of 2020 show that now more than ever, we need to bring

together extraordinary individuals with good hearts and great minds, who can

strive towards realising the power of science and

technology in overcoming our toughest global challenges, and improving people’s

lives,” said

Mr. Phạm Nhật Vượng, regarding his motivations behind conceptualising this prize.

Nominations for the first edition

of the Prize will be open from January to June 2021. The names of the selected

VinFuture Prize Laureates will be announced on December 2021. The official

prize award ceremony will be hosted in Viet Nam in January 2022.