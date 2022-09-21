2022 Taitung Blue Ocean Daily— Reinvigorating the 4 major sea leisure destinations to create oceanic life amidst our slow economy
TAITUNG COUNTY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 September 2022 – This year, the Taitung County Government has launched a new sea leisure brand—Blue Ocean Daily. On September 17, an opening ceremony was held on Shan Yuan Beach which was graced by elders from the Fulafulangan Amis tribe and Kimokeo Foundation of Hawaii—the international Austronesian maritime culture organization was invited to Taiwan for the first time. The tribesmen brought their unique tribal rituals and blessed the commencement of the event. Sand sculptors were also invited to take Taitung’s four major marine recreational sites and projects like “Shanyuan Bay: South Island”, “Cultural Outrigger Canoe”, “Jinzun SUP”, “Fluvial Lake Canoe”, “Green Island Deep Diving” as the theme to carve sand sculptures onsite. The attendants of the ceremony, with their oars, held an oar sticking ceremony which officially announced the beginning of the 2022 Taitung Blue Ocean Daily.