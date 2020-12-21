Over 14,000 Participants Overcome Health Inertia to Run 600,000 Kilometers in Herbalife Nutrition’s 40th Anniversary Virtual Run across Asia Pacific
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Premier
global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has
wrapped up its 40th Anniversary Virtual Run in Asia Pacific. Held
from November 1 to December 6, the run saw
more than 14,000 participants from the public, as well as Herbalife Nutrition members
and employees, overcoming their health
inertia to run a total distance of close to 600,000 kilometers across Asia
Pacific.
“We were staggered by the total
distance achieved by our 40th
Anniversary Virtual Run participants, which is equivalent to running around the world 15
times! It is heartening to see Asia Pacific consumers, as well as our employees
and members get moving again in this
way, after months of sedentary living under lockdown and movement control
measures,” said Stephen Conchie, senior
vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific.
“Many
of them have taken the first steps to run for their health, and rallied their
family and friends to do likewise. We hope that this will help restart their
healthy living momentum.”
As the highlight activity of the Company’s Get
Moving With Good Nutrition campaign, the Virtual Run was also held in
conjunction with the celebration of Herbalife
Nutrition’s 40-year track record of bringing good nutrition, and promoting a
healthy, active lifestyle. During the Virtual Run, participants tracked their
actual running via compatible mobile apps and devices, and received a limited
edition Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run medal and an
e-certificate upon completion of their distance goals.
The Virtual Run raised more than US$61,000 for
Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, to help provide nutrition for less privileged
children through the Casa Herbalife Nutrition program.
Get Moving With Good
Nutrition Campaign
Herbalife Nutrition’s inaugural Get Moving With Good
Nutrition campaign was held from
October and to early December, to break health inertia across the Asia Pacific,
inspire healthy active living, and foster communities that support one another
on their healthy living journeys. The campaign centered upon the the Virtual
Run as its highlight activity, supported by the Herbalife Nutrition Asia
Pacific eWellness Tour, expert-led online fit sessions and nutrition talks.
As one of the other key activities, the
Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific eWellness Tour saw the Company’s experts from
its Nutrition Advisory Board and leaders in the nutrition and healthcare
community discuss key health issues such as obesity, non-communicable diseases
and the role of public nutrition education,
and potential solutions to address them. There was clear consensus among
the participants that effective outcomes in the longer term require stronger
collaboration between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and nutrition companies,
as well as ideas for more innovative and impactful public private partnerships.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife
Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great
nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent members
since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in
over 90 countries by entrepreneurial members who provide one-on-one coaching
and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a
healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to
eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition
and education to communities around the world.
For more
information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.