Over 14,000 Participants Overcome Health Inertia to Run 600,000 Kilometers in Herbalife Nutrition’s 40th Anniversary Virtual Run across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Premier

global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has

wrapped up its 40th Anniversary Virtual Run in Asia Pacific. Held

from November 1 to December 6, the run saw

more than 14,000 participants from the public, as well as Herbalife Nutrition members

and employees, overcoming their health

inertia to run a total distance of close to 600,000 kilometers across Asia

Pacific.

“We were staggered by the total

distance achieved by our 40th

Anniversary Virtual Run participants, which is equivalent to running around the world 15

times! It is heartening to see Asia Pacific consumers, as well as our employees

and members get moving again in this

way, after months of sedentary living under lockdown and movement control

measures,” said Stephen Conchie, senior

vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific.

“Many

of them have taken the first steps to run for their health, and rallied their

family and friends to do likewise. We hope that this will help restart their

healthy living momentum.”

As the highlight activity of the Company’s Get

Moving With Good Nutrition campaign, the Virtual Run was also held in

conjunction with the celebration of Herbalife

Nutrition’s 40-year track record of bringing good nutrition, and promoting a

healthy, active lifestyle. During the Virtual Run, participants tracked their

actual running via compatible mobile apps and devices, and received a limited

edition Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run medal and an

e-certificate upon completion of their distance goals.

The Virtual Run raised more than US$61,000 for

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, to help provide nutrition for less privileged

children through the Casa Herbalife Nutrition program.

Get Moving With Good

Nutrition Campaign

Herbalife Nutrition’s inaugural Get Moving With Good

Nutrition campaign was held from

October and to early December, to break health inertia across the Asia Pacific,

inspire healthy active living, and foster communities that support one another

on their healthy living journeys. The campaign centered upon the the Virtual

Run as its highlight activity, supported by the Herbalife Nutrition Asia

Pacific eWellness Tour, expert-led online fit sessions and nutrition talks.

As one of the other key activities, the

Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific eWellness Tour saw the Company’s experts from

its Nutrition Advisory Board and leaders in the nutrition and healthcare

community discuss key health issues such as obesity, non-communicable diseases

and the role of public nutrition education,

and potential solutions to address them. There was clear consensus among

the participants that effective outcomes in the longer term require stronger

collaboration between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and nutrition companies,

as well as ideas for more innovative and impactful public private partnerships.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife

Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great

nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent members

since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in

over 90 countries by entrepreneurial members who provide one-on-one coaching

and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a

healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to

eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition

and education to communities around the world.

For more

information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.