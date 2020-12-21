Ericsson and Singtel drive high-end 5G connectivity to benefit Singapore
- Ericsson’s
5G radio access and dual-mode 5G core network solutions to enable high quality
5G standalone connectivity
- Singtel
subscribers and business customers to enjoy transformative 5G experiences
and opportunities
- Millimeter Wave (mmWave) ultra-low latency, high-speed
and high-capacity connectivity to empower smart nation initiatives in Singapore
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Ericsson
(NASDAQ: ERIC) and communications service provider, Singtel, are accelerating
their 5G partnership in Singapore through the deployment of high-end 5G
technology. This is enabled by 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone and dual-mode 5G
core network products and solutions, including real-time rating and policy
control.
The energy-efficient,
end-to-end 5G network will operate on Singtel’s 3.5GHz and
28GHz spectrum bands, spanning outdoor and indoor 5G coverage use. Millimeter wave (mmWave) connectivity
will also be deployed in hotspots across the city state.
Ericsson’s radio and core solutions will ensure
that residents, enterprises, industry and government authorities in Singapore —
renowned the world over as early technology adapters and hi-tech innovators — are
among the first in the world to benefit from the highest performance that 5G
can offer.
5G-enabled application use cases could include
cloud gaming, immersive virtual reality/augmented reality, robot-human
collaboration in real-time, autonomous transport, remote healthcare, precision
smart manufacturing and smart nation connectivity.
This 5G contract award takes the partnership between
Ericsson and Singtel to new levels, as Industry 4.0 gathers pace globally.
Singapore was recently named world’s most competitive economy for the second
successive year in the latest IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.
Mr Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer,
Singtel, said, “As the leading telco in Singapore, Singtel is committed to
building a secure, resilient, world class 5G network that will serve as the
backbone of Singapore’s digital economy. We are pleased to be working with
Ericsson, leveraging on its industry leading 5G capabilities, and to deliver
innovative applications and transformative customer experience for our consumers
and enterprise customers.”
Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore,
Brunei and Philippines, says: “Singtel is determined to play a leading role in
keeping Singapore at the cutting edge of technology innovation and to ensure
that the whole nation benefits from 5G. To do so they need the best 5G
technology on the market. At Ericsson, our global leadership is evidenced by
our extensive deployment experience with 75 live 5G networks worldwide. As a
long-standing partner, we are equally determined to work alongside Singtel to
ensure its subscribers and business customers enjoy the best experiences and
opportunities that 5G has to offer.”
