Manga Productions announces partnership with NEOM for second season of Saudi animation series, Future’s Folktales

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 December 2020 – Manga Productions, a

subsidiary company of Mohammed bin Salman “Misk” Foundation, announced

today a partnership agreement with NEOM, where the events of season 2 of the

Saudi animation series “Future’s Folktales” will take place, following

the great success of the first season among Arab and international audiences, with

views exceeding the seventy million mark around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga

Productions, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with NEOM, the setting of

the second season of Asateer — Future’s Folktales. This partnership brings

Saudi Arabia’s creative industry together with NEOM, an incubator of creative

capabilities and ground-breaking technologies that embodies the Kingdom’s

Vision 2030. The partnership supports our goal to inspire the future generation

to be part of the development of NEOM and build a bright future for all

humanity.”

Engineer Nadhmi Al Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “We are pleased that

NEOM will be the setting of season 2 Asateer — Future Folktales, as

entertainment, media and culture are some of the main sectors we are promoting.

We are committed to fostering and inspiring local and international talent, and

we encourage those in the creative industry around the world to participate in

Manga’s competition which will be held in 2021.”

The partnership comes after the launch of Future Folktales series last January in

partnership with Toei Animation in Japan which introduced Saudi culture to

audiences around the world and celebrated the Arabic language while

connecting children with Arab heritage and values and to future technologies

through creative content.

The series aired across 19 streaming regional and international platforms

including TV channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, UK and the United

States, where Japanese animation series are popular, contributing to the

dissemination of the Saudi culture across the world.

As part of the partnership, Manga announced preparations to launch

a competition in 2021 inviting creatives around the world to submit prop

designs to be featured in one of the episodes of “Future’s Folktales”. This

competition will empower local and international talents to unleash their

creative potential and showcase their work to Arab and international audiences.

Engineer Abdulaziz

Al-Naghmoush, Business Development Manager at Manga, commented: “Since its

establishment, Manga has been committed to investing and developing talents to

enrich Saudi Arabia’s creative industry. Our partnership with NEOM supports

this commitment by being the home and future of dreamers and doers, which

places NEOM as one of the best environments for the second season of Asateer —

Future’s Folktales.”