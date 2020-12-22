Madame Tussauds Singapore creates travel bubble with Korea

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 22 December 2020 – With phase 3 around the corner, group

gatherings of 8 can go out and explore, just in time to “travel to Korea”. The

world famous wax attraction is creating a brand new K-wave set, which is set to

be launched in the 3rd week of January. Guests can be transported to

historical and Instagrammable locations inspired by tourist places in Korea.

Without packing any

suitcases, guests can find themselves posing in front of hanoks and blooming

cherry blossom trees. Besides the brand-new photogenic sets, stars like Oppa

Kim Woo Bin, Suzy Bae and Song Seung-heon will make this iconic K-wave zone

complete.

Kim Woo Bin, whose unique figure is brought in from Hong

Kong, will be in Singapore for a limited period only. He began his career in

2008 as a runway model, before making his acting debut in the KBS TV Drama

White Christmas in 2011. His

breakthrough he made with “School 2013” and “The Heirs”. Kim later starred in box

office hits “Friend: The Great Legacy”, “The Con Artists” and he took on his

first leading role on the television in “Uncontrollably Fond”, together with

Suzy Bae which is now airing on Netflix.

“Madame Tussauds Singapore has created a yearlong campaign

for 2021 with different Korean stars coming to Singapore. Guests can expect new

figures and even changes to the set, every quarter. Over the years we received

many requests for Korean stars and 2021 will be the year that we are realizing

a few of these wishes” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds

Singapore.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is based at Imbiah Lookout. The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be used to

visit the family fun 5-in-1 attraction. For more information on how to redeem

these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit the website

www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.



