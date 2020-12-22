Treetop International School adopts Upper Air UVC to ensure safe indoor air

Heightened hygiene standards to prepare for school re-opening in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 22 December 2020 – Schools have been deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and virtual

classrooms have taken over physical ones. Whilst school premises remain empty

for most of 2020, classes have been conducted in the digital environment,

leaving many parents distraught over the challenge of lower engagement and

increased distractions as compared to physical classrooms environments, a

format which still yields superior results and deeper learning by students,

according to assistant to MD of Tree Top International School, Ms Loh Lin

Khuan.

“We wanted to regain a safe indoor environment

so that students could be physically present and focus better in an

experiential learning environment. The online learning environment made it

harder to develop inter-personal communication skills and also requires alot of

self-discipline from the student. So it was critical for us to find a solution

to keep the indoor spaces in Tree Top at its safest level so as to reduce the

level of anxiety everyone experienced for the better part of 2020” said Ms Loh

Like many other educational institutions, Tree

Top International School uses split unit air-conditioning systems and the

challenge to sanitise over 350,000 cubic feet of indoor air proved to be a huge

challenge. Most of these systems do not allow for ventilation.

Ms Loh further added: “We have made efforts to

sanitise surfaces but realised there was no systematic way to sanitise large

volumes of air without investing in intrusive air ducts and cumbersome

ventilation blowers and filters. At the end of the day, students still want a

quiet, cool learning environment which meant that air conditioners had to be

kept running with the windows and doors shut to prevent heat, noise and dust

from entering the premises. This put us in a difficult balance between the need

for a comfortable indoor environment and biologically clean air”

“As

scientists started to uncover more evidence of airborne transmission of

Covid-19 and international guidelines were surfacing on how to prepare school

premises for safe indoor environemtn, we knew we had to find an effective

solution to achieve safe indoor air fast and economically.

This

classroom in Treetop International school features an Upper Air UVC luminaire

designed and supplied by TheUVC.co

At the end of the day, the Tree Top

International School management decided to proceed with the Upper Air UVC

units, supplied by TheUVC.co, featuring a unique design that sanitises

incoming air with a UVC lamp and a photocatalytic air filter as it enters the

split unit air conditioner.

“When we were first introduced to the idea of

this UV attachment, we were sceptical how a simple UV light can purify the

air, but after some research, we discovered it has been used successfully for

over 70 years to fight Tuberculosis and Measles, both contagious airborne

diseases. We realised It is indeed a very efficient way to biologically clean

the indoor air, not much different from how our sun sanitises the outdoor air.”

With this new air disinfection system in

place, perhaps there is fresh hope for a new normality for the students and

teachers at Tree Top International School as they return to their learning

environment with the help of these novel air sterilizers come January 2021.

