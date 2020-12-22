Viet Nam National University HCMC- ideal choice for foreign students

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM

2020 – Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City’s member universities are

offering many high-quality international training programs for both Vietnamese and

foreign students.

Foreigners who want to enroll

in VNUHCM’s member universities should have graduated from high school or finished

their second or third year at a university.

Besides, they have to

meet the criteria set by the Vietnamese Government with regard to the knowledge

of foreign languages.

To facilitate the

process of enrolment, VNUHCM’s member universities have adopted various

qualification criteria to enroll foreign students in the universities’

international joint training programs. It could be high school results, Scholastic

Aptitude Test (SAT) scores or American College Testing (ACT) scores.

The international programs at

VNUHCM’s

member universities meet students’ various demands. The universities have taken

the training quality at a good value a top priority, and their programs are the

same as those in foreign countries or are tweaked by the universities and their

partners.

The collaboration with their

partners also takes various shapes, allowing students to study in Viet Nam for

one, two, three, or four years.

The average fees

for foreigners at VNUHCM’s member universities range from VND80 million to VND90 million

(US$3,467-3,900) per year, while the living cost in HCM City is around VND10

million ($433) a month.

Students are likely to benefit from

studying in a multicultural environment and enhancing their competitiveness,

leading to greater job opportunities.

In addition, they have the right to make

full use of VNUHCM’s modern facilities.

The international joint training programs

offer various majors, including the following: trade, management, law, life

sciences, natural sciences, IT, humanities, social sciences, and journalism.

These programs come with quality

assurance and accreditation.

In 2019 VNUHCM had 45 international programs

offering bachelor’s degrees, including two that conferred two degrees.

This year there are 329 foreign

students at VNUHCM’s member universities from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar,

the Philippines, South Korea, China, Japan, France, Canada, the US, and other

countries.

The universities aim to continually improve

training quality and strengthen tie-ups with more countries to attract more

foreign students.

In this age of global integration, increasing

the number of international joint training programs is one of VNUHCM and its

members’ goals.

Educational reform and

internationalization is becoming a priority in many Southeast Asian countries.

Most universities in these countries,

including Viet Nam, are aware of the great importance of the former.

VNUHCM acknowledges that it is required

to meet the demands of supplying quality human resources, speeding up

international co-operation and improving people’s capacity to live and work in multicultural

environments as a global citizen.

The joint training programs have

helped improve Vietnamese universities’ reputation and the quality of their

teaching and research.

Attracting foreign students is an

important criterion for higher educational institutions to enhance their rankings.

It is also a key to consolidating

their position and brand nationally and globally.

More about VNUHCM

VNUHCM was established in 1995 by the Government as one of the country’s two national universities to train undergraduates and postgraduates, carry out research, transfer technologies, and lead the higher education system.

It has 36 institutions under it for training and doing research and transferring technologies, including seven member universities: VNUHCM- University of Technology, VNUHCM-University of Science, VNUHCM-University of Social Sciences and Humanities, VNUHCM-International University, VNUHCM-University of Information Technology, VNUHCM-University of Economics and Law, and VNUHCM-An Giang University, and the Institute for Environment and Resources.

Its target is to become one of the 100 top universities in Asia by 2030.

In 2019, VNUHCM maintains its ranking in the top 701-750 by the QS World University Rankings, which evaluating over 1,000 leading universities in 82 countries.