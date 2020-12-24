Denying EGM Request is Detrimental to Unitholder Value, Warns EHT Sponsor

Sponsor will be seeking EHT to

reconsider decision to deny request to hold a further EGM

Unitholders of a publicly listed

company are well within their rights to requisition the Board to convene an EGM

for considering additional resolutions

Operational

uncertainties are not grounds for denying unitholders’ requests for an EGM







SINGAPORE

– Media

OutReach – 24 December 2020 – Urban Commons (UC), the Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm and

Sponsor of Eagle

Hospitality Trust (EHT), will be seeking EHT to reconsider its decision to deny

the request to hold a further extraordinary general

meeting (EGM) to vote on a rights issue and a proposal to retain or reappoint

the current manager of Eagle Hospitality REIT (EH-REIT).

UC

hopes that EHT will respect the democratic process that supports unitholders’ rights.

Unitholders of a publicly listed company in Singapore are well within their

rights to requisition the Board of Directors to convene a further EGM as they

see fit.

“The whole point of an EGM is to allow unitholders

to vote on key issues that require their approval. It is the unitholders who

own shares in EHT, and they are the most appropriate persons to decide what is in

their best interests. Operational uncertainties are not grounds for rejecting a

request to call for a further EGM,” said Mr Howard Wu, Founder and Principal at

UC.





“UC’s proposal includes the elements of a

cash injection, refinancing plan, and several amicable resolutions which many

major unitholders supported. SC Capital’s proposal, on the other hand, was

chosen without considering the potential risks and implications which will not

benefit the unitholders. We strongly urge all interested parties to give us a

chance to work together to resolve the outstanding issues for the good of all unitholders,”

added Mr Wu.

UC’s blueprint to rescue the REIT focuses

on the following steps:

1. Refinance the defaulted debt quickly, as we already have a term sheet in

place.

2. Raise the minimum amount to sustain the REIT and to minimise dilutions

to unitholders which we believe is lesser dilution than SC Capital’s proposal.

3. Come up with an amicable solution to restart and sustain the operations

of the REIT.

The

issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Urban Commons

Urban

Commons is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm with

a successful track record of developing, repositioning, and rebranding assets

throughout the United States. The company focuses on improving under-managed

and underutilized assets by developing innovative solutions that promote

optimal economic, social, and environmental returns.

Since its

founding in 2008, Urban Commons has owned, operated and developed a variety of

real estate properties including several dozen hotels, apartments, retail,

office, and senior care, throughout the United States including the development

of nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space.

For more

information on Urban Commons, please visit: https://urban-commons.com/