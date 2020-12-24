LikeLib2.0 Technical Features, Redefining Public Chain

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 24 December 2020 – Based on the country’s strategy to promote the development of blockchain, LikeLib2.0

focuses on the core issues of blockchain applications in various fields, take

typical blockchain applications as an important breakthrough, promote

breakthroughs in key application technologies of blockchain, and study

blockchain service architecture, data Key technologies such as access

technology, hybrid storage, data source, cross-chain and sharding, blockchain

and IoT intelligent system integration, and develop a basic platform for

blockchain services, in blockchain education and training, e-government, supply

chain, and carry out application demonstrations in key areas such as finance to

open up the innovation chain, application chain and value chain, thus providing

common and secure blockchain basic support capabilities.

Recently the technical features of LikeLib2.0 public chain system are

announced through the media.

LikeLib2.0 provides a secure and stable blockchain service basic

platform, covering more than 3 core modules with independent intellectual

property rights, such as data connection, hybrid storage, and cross-chain

technology, which are able to quickly build solutions for typical application

scenarios.

Compared with LikeLib1.0, LikeLib2.0 has a higher level of improvement

in core technology architecture, and the transaction speed is about 10000TPS.

The newly released 2.0 system will not only merge transaction program

fees, but also copy forks of the blockchain and increase the volume of transfer

transactions. The average transaction value can be distributed among the

running nodes.

In addition, there have been steady improvements in supporting smart

contracts, exchangeable consensus mechanisms, and various storage networks. It

can replace the blockchain consensus mechanism and the basic IPFS distributed

storage network according to different factors (such as transaction volume),

which can store a large amount of data outside the chain.

LikeLib2.0 uses database fragmentation technology. Within the database

of LikeLib2.0 public chain system, only a small part of the input transactions

need to be processed, and a large amount of verification work can be completed

through other conventional parallel processing on the network.

Here, BTC and LikeLib seem to be merchants from two countries. The two

parties cannot trust each other and use different currencies, so they cannot

directly trade.

Therefore, the two parties negotiated a set of rules (equivalent to a

relay chain protocol) and established a special trading venue to handle

transactions, jointly managed by large merchants (equivalent to gateways) in

their own country as representatives. These large merchants also need to have a

sufficient amount of assets as security.

The whole process is called a cross-chain bridge, which has technical

advantages such as multi-signature technology/ring signature technology/hash

locking.

LikeLib2.0 uses Lightning Network transactions and zero configuration

transaction channels.

Both parties transfer funds to a common payment channel and conduct

transactions by transferring funds from one end to the other. The existing

hosting solutions on the Lightning Network only manage their users’ funds on

one or a few, and they will not use one channel with each user. Instead, an

internal private ledger is kept to record when the funds belong to the user.

Therefore, users do not have to wait for the payment channel to be

broadcast to the chain. The result is a decentralized network of custodians,

with each custodian running a centralized subnet with users.

Earlier we mentioned the ring signature technology in the LikeLib2.0

cross-chain bridge. The ring signature is named because a certain parameter

implicit in the signature is composed according to certain rules. However, many

schemes proposed later do not require the structure of the signature to be a

ring, as long as the formation of the signature satisfies the spontaneity,

anonymity and group characteristics, and it is also called a ring signature.

In fact, the security of the ring signature technology scheme is quite

high, such as: unconditional anonymity, unforgeability, unconditional anonymity

of the signer, and the signer can freely specify his own anonymity range, forming

a beautiful ring logic structure, which can realize group signatures The main

function of but does not require trusted third parties or group administrators.

Ring signature is a special group signature. There is no trusted center

and no group establishment process. For the verifier, the signer is completely

anonymous.

In terms of zero-knowledge proofs, in theory, it is possible to prove

something to everyone else without exposing anything significant, and the

volume of the generated proof is small, the proof cost is very low, and it has

nothing to do with the amount of calculation that needs to be proved.

LikeLib2.0 uses the generation algorithm (G) to generate public

parameters for the proposition, the proof algorithm (P) to generate the proof

of the satisfiability of R1CS, and the verification algorithm (V) to verify the

proof and other technical methods and means to finally generate the proof. It

can be proved that there is a secret value reset equation satisfied without

revealing the secret.

Data traceability, from the perspective of application, focuses on the

process and method of tracking.

The “decentralized and distributed” technology of LikeLib2.0

records all information publicly on the “public ledger”, and can only

be entered and cannot be modified. Due to the feature of multiple parties

jointly maintaining the simultaneous ledger, the traditional information island

problem is broken and decentralized management is realized.

In this open distributed accounting system, the blockchain provides

users with openness and consensus; decentralized and transparent transactions

and anonymity for both parties.

The data traceability annotation is a technique for tracing the source,

reproduce the historical state and evolution process of the data according to

the trace path, and realize the redirection of the historical data archives.

The World Wide Web has continued to iterate for thirty years before it

has today’s prosperity and “Internet +”. If we still have confidence

in the blockchain in 2020, perhaps we should give it more time. Obviously, the

LikeLib2.0 public chain system has given the blockchain industry a gratifying

answer in 2020.