Ecolohas Builds Sustainable Homes with Smart Energy Storage System Technology
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 25 December 2020 – Recently, the trend of conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions has
been on the rise worldwide. Founded in 1998, Ecolohas Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a new social enterprise focusing on distinctive
green energy solutions in Taiwan. The company has strong technical teams
regarding energy communications and power distribution, and strongly commits to
renewable energy combining with power storage system design, planning and
construction. Ecolohas invests many research resources in R&D integration,
coordination, and management to build energy network, distributed energy and
smart microgrid architecture, which effectively fulfill the needs of the
general public. With these inventions, Ecolohas successfully boosts the renewable
energy generation and electricity consumption efficiency, and reduces energy
demand of large-scale power grids.
Ecolohas combines solar power, home energy storage, and
concentrated energy storage technologies to build microgrid system to
substitute utility power. Ecolohas also introduced the hybrid energy storage
system- Wolf ZX to Japan’s market.
Ecolohas’s main products are smart
energy storage system, smart microgrid system, distributed microgrid energy
storage system “Battery Ship” and customized design planning for various energy
system. The smart energy storage systems are designed for home, business and
power grid. It is durable, waterproof and dustproof, and could be applied to
various scenarios. With the remote monitoring function, consumers could monitor
the renewable energy power generation, power consumption and load power storage
data anytime and anywhere. In addition, the smart microgrid system consists of
three main elements: renewable energy power generation system, independent
small-scale energy storage system, and centralized large-scale energy storage
system. Moreover, the system integrates battery and energy management systems
providing better quality and improvement on efficiency.
Ecolohas has developed a variety
of energy storage systems for different applications and collaborated with
governments, industries, academics and R&D institutes. Furthermore, the
enterprise has devoted in multiple post disaster reconstruction projects such
as the reconstruction of 2009 Typhoon Morakot post solar power community,
involved in rescue missions of 2015 Nepal earthquake and relevant 2016 Typhoon
Meranti post-disaster reconstruction projects.
“Ecolohas aims to develop and
provide self-efficient energy solutions to decrease carbon emission, help
resolve climate change challenges and create an ecological, energy-saving and
eco-friendly world.” said Mr. Kevin Yang, president of Ecolohas. With this in
mind, Ecolohas continues to contribute towards sustainable development for the
world.