Ecolohas Builds Sustainable Homes with Smart Energy Storage System Technology

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 25 December 2020 – Recently, the trend of conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions has

been on the rise worldwide. Founded in 1998, Ecolohas Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a new social enterprise focusing on distinctive

green energy solutions in Taiwan. The company has strong technical teams

regarding energy communications and power distribution, and strongly commits to

renewable energy combining with power storage system design, planning and

construction. Ecolohas invests many research resources in R&D integration,

coordination, and management to build energy network, distributed energy and

smart microgrid architecture, which effectively fulfill the needs of the

general public. With these inventions, Ecolohas successfully boosts the renewable

energy generation and electricity consumption efficiency, and reduces energy

demand of large-scale power grids.

Ecolohas combines solar power, home energy storage, and

concentrated energy storage technologies to build microgrid system to

substitute utility power. Ecolohas also introduced the hybrid energy storage

system- Wolf ZX to Japan’s market.

Ecolohas’s main products are smart

energy storage system, smart microgrid system, distributed microgrid energy

storage system “Battery Ship” and customized design planning for various energy

system. The smart energy storage systems are designed for home, business and

power grid. It is durable, waterproof and dustproof, and could be applied to

various scenarios. With the remote monitoring function, consumers could monitor

the renewable energy power generation, power consumption and load power storage

data anytime and anywhere. In addition, the smart microgrid system consists of

three main elements: renewable energy power generation system, independent

small-scale energy storage system, and centralized large-scale energy storage

system. Moreover, the system integrates battery and energy management systems

providing better quality and improvement on efficiency.

Ecolohas has developed a variety

of energy storage systems for different applications and collaborated with

governments, industries, academics and R&D institutes. Furthermore, the

enterprise has devoted in multiple post disaster reconstruction projects such

as the reconstruction of 2009 Typhoon Morakot post solar power community,

involved in rescue missions of 2015 Nepal earthquake and relevant 2016 Typhoon

Meranti post-disaster reconstruction projects.

“Ecolohas aims to develop and

provide self-efficient energy solutions to decrease carbon emission, help

resolve climate change challenges and create an ecological, energy-saving and

eco-friendly world.” said Mr. Kevin Yang, president of Ecolohas. With this in

mind, Ecolohas continues to contribute towards sustainable development for the

world.