Infor Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment
Infor recognized for product innovation, customer support and cloud capabilities
BEIJING, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 28 December 2020 –
Infor today announced that the company has
been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled
Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46261320, November
2020) report. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive
and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another. Key strategy criteria
included innovation, delivery, cloud, growth, and offering strategy. Vendors
were also judged on key capabilities criteria including functionality, architecture,
range of services, customer satisfaction, and customer service.
“Customers
have been pleased with Infor for applying user feedback to application
enhancements. One user mentioned that the customers drive the product roadmap,
and Infor has been effectively communicating changes from start to finish.
Users also had positive views on the update cycle and believe enhancements
based on customer board suggestions greatly contribute to continuous
improvement,” as noted in the report. “Infor’s
implementation experience exceeds customer expectations. Organizations
highlight rapid deployment of Infor EAM to their facilities and quick
adoption by their varied user profiles. Deployment is aided by the
application’s flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with
simple screen designers, role-based security, and a rich feature set. Infor
also has a strong relationship with its channel and consulting partners and is discerning
in which new partners it onboards.”1
Infor EAM helps leading
organizations reach new levels of efficiency with best-in-class asset
management software that is scalable and dynamic. Users gain control and
visibility of operating and maintenance costs, as well as energy consumed by
assets, with a flexible, powerful, and proven solution.
Learn
more about Infor EAM: https://www.infor.com/products/eam
“We’re
operating in a very competitive market right now, with rising pressures and
tighter margins than ever before. Infor continues to innovate within its enterprise
asset management solutions because they are critical to providing better levels
of service to vendors, partners and customers. The pandemic has changed and
restructured many business models, and it’s paramount to work with a vendor
that understands the nuances of the industry they are operating in,” said Kevin
Price, Infor EAM technical product evangelist. “Infor being positioned as a
Leader underscores our position in the market. We know enterprise asset
management, and we are proud to provide solutions that will help our customers scale,
transform, change and grow during these unique times.”
1 IDC, “MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled
Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment,” DOC # US46261320, November
2020.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC
MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the
competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology)
suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring
methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in
a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given
market. IDC MarketScape provides a framework in which the product and service
offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success
factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The
framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. Visit https://www.idc.com/
About Infor
Infor
is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry.
Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more
than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less
risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000
employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven
insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and
industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern
tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation.
To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
