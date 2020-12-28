Infor Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment

Infor recognized for product innovation, customer support and cloud capabilities

Infor today announced that the company has

been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled

Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46261320, November

2020) report. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive

and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another. Key strategy criteria

included innovation, delivery, cloud, growth, and offering strategy. Vendors

were also judged on key capabilities criteria including functionality, architecture,

range of services, customer satisfaction, and customer service.

“Customers

have been pleased with Infor for applying user feedback to application

enhancements. One user mentioned that the customers drive the product roadmap,

and Infor has been effectively communicating changes from start to finish.

Users also had positive views on the update cycle and believe enhancements

based on customer board suggestions greatly contribute to continuous

improvement,” as noted in the report. “Infor’s

implementation experience exceeds customer expectations. Organizations

highlight rapid deployment of Infor EAM to their facilities and quick

adoption by their varied user profiles. Deployment is aided by the

application’s flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with

simple screen designers, role-based security, and a rich feature set. Infor

also has a strong relationship with its channel and consulting partners and is discerning

in which new partners it onboards.”1

Infor EAM helps leading

organizations reach new levels of efficiency with best-in-class asset

management software that is scalable and dynamic. Users gain control and

visibility of operating and maintenance costs, as well as energy consumed by

assets, with a flexible, powerful, and proven solution.

Learn

more about Infor EAM: https://www.infor.com/products/eam

“We’re

operating in a very competitive market right now, with rising pressures and

tighter margins than ever before. Infor continues to innovate within its enterprise

asset management solutions because they are critical to providing better levels

of service to vendors, partners and customers. The pandemic has changed and

restructured many business models, and it’s paramount to work with a vendor

that understands the nuances of the industry they are operating in,” said Kevin

Price, Infor EAM technical product evangelist. “Infor being positioned as a

Leader underscores our position in the market. We know enterprise asset

management, and we are proud to provide solutions that will help our customers scale,

transform, change and grow during these unique times.”

1 IDC, “MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled

Asset-Intensive EAM Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment,” DOC # US46261320, November

2020.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC

MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the

competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology)

suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring

methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in

a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given

market. IDC MarketScape provides a framework in which the product and service

offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success

factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The

framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the

strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. Visit https://www.idc.com/

About Infor

Infor

is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry.

Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more

than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less

risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000

employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven

insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and

industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern

tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation.

To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

