TAT joins forces with Trip.com, launching ‘Super World Tour BOSS LIVE’ to offer tourism deals and promote Thailand as a must destination for Chinese tourists

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Trip.com Group, hosted ‘Super World Tour BOSS LIVE’ under the “Thailand – A Must for Chinese” campaign at Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Wednesday’s evening, January 31, achieving over 100 million baht in a day.