The 24th National Invention Exhibition-One Belt One Road & BRICS Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition concluded in Foshan, China

Hong

Kong scientists applied 5G beamforming technology to

develop revolutionary hearing aids, effectively reducing noise by 90%.

Won

the “Most Popular Invention Star” award

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 December 2020 – On November 21st, the 3-day 24th National

Exhibition of Inventions — Belt & Road and the BRICS Skills Development and

Technology Innovation Competition concluded in Foshan, China 1.A group of inventions and innovation projects and leading talents who

made outstanding contributions to technology and industrial progress and

to enhance social welfare were awarded. Hong Kong scientist Mr. Cheung Yat Yiu (Danny) used 5G beamforming technology to

develop a revolutionary hearing aid that effectively reduces noise by 90% and

won the “Most Popular Invention Star” award.

In

the past decade or so, the number of hearing-impaired people in Hong Kong has

been increasing. According to the report “Persons with Disabilities and

Chronic Diseases in Hong Kong”2, the majority of people with

hearing difficulties are elderly people over 70 years old. Therefore, the

increase in the number of hearing- impaired people is related to the increase

in the number of elderly people with an aging population. According to figures

from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three elderly persons aged 65

or above has hearing loss3. Weak hearing can lead to falling and

emotional instability. The risk of accidents is also high. The problem should

not be ignored.

Dr.

Joannie Yu, audiologist, calls for public’s attention on elderly hearing

problem and to take positive steps. She suggested that we should consult

audiological professional advice when hearing loss symptoms arises. However, to

date, only less than 17% people with hearing loss will wear hearing aids. Even

they choose to wear them, the function of the past hearing aids is not perfect.

In addition to amplifying the voice, it will also amplify the noise. The sound

the user hears may be noisy, or it may make the user suffer from noise nuisance

and it is difficult to wear it for a long time.

It is for this reason that Hong Kong scientist Mr. Cheung Yat Yiu (Danny) established the

EasyHear Hearing Centre4. EasyHear is the world’s first company

successfully that applied 5G beamforming technology to hearing aids. The technology has significantly improved signal-to-noise

ratio which overcome the annoying loud noise problem that plagues traditional

hearing aids. This breakthrough has brought

noise cancellation to a new era with superb 90% noise reduction. Users can hear

high clarity speech even in noisy environment. Hearing impaired

people can rebuild communication and listen clearly with this ground-breaking

patented technology.

The

24th National Exhibition of Inventions — Belt & Road and BRICS Skills

Development & Technology Innovation Competition

Themed

on “Invention and Innovation, Mutual Benefit and Win-win”, the 24th

National Exhibition of Inventions — Belt & Road and BRICS Skills

Development & Technology Innovation Competition was jointly organized by

China Association of Inventions, the BRICS Business Council, Department of

Science and Technology of Guangdong Province, and Guangdong Provincial

Association for Science and Technology. The total exhibition area was more than

40,000 square meters. The Exhibition lasted for three days and attracted more

than 5,000 exhibitors from 800 enterprises, schools and research

institutions from China with about 2,195 inventions were exhibited. The

National Exhibition of Inventions had contributed to developing the

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Global Science and Technology

Innovation Center.

