Aurora Tele-Oncology’s strategic partnership with UMP Healthcare to launch quality cross-border oncology telemedicine services in Mainland China

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 28 December 2020 – Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited

(“Aurora Tele-Oncology”) recently announced a strategic partnership with Hainan

UMP Internet Hospital, a telemedicine center of UMP Healthcare Holdings

Limited (“UMP”, stock code 722:HK). Under this partnership, both parties will collaborate

to bring cross-border, virtual oncology telemedicine services to cancer patients in Mainland China, supported by a panel

of Hong Kong oncology experts. This

strategic collaboration will initially target the Hainan province as a pilot,

with plans to expand further to the rest of Mainland China. By leveraging

technology as an enabler, it is our shared vision to provide high quality and

accessible care at scale to patients worldwide.

Established in July 2020, Aurora

Tele-Oncology has developed a patient-centric oncology-specific technology platform

to provide virtual telemedicine services by connecting cancer patients and

doctors worldwide. The combination of its in-house panel of world-renowned

oncologists and a comprehensive technology platform allows quality cancer care

to be provided to patients around the world at their doorstep. The company aims

to optimize

the sustainable development of cancer care by becoming the first virtual

oncology clinic in Hong Kong and Mainland China, through efficient workflow and

smooth transition between the online service and offline healthcare centers.

Hainan

UMP Internet Hospital was granted a practicing license by the Health Commission

of Hainan Province in August 2020, whereby UMP has officially launched its

Internet hospital business. As the only Hong Kong origin healthcare platform

with an Internet hospital license, UMP provides patients with licensed

telemedicine services through its Hong Kong and overseas doctors to bring high

quality international medical resources to mainland residents. Leveraging UMP’s

solid experience in providing primary care services, Hainan UMP Internet

Hospital is committed to further narrowing the gaps in the provision of medical

resources with an aim to create greater value for a wider reach of patients.

In support of this strategic partnership, UMP has made a strategic

investment in Aurora Tele-Oncology to further strengthen the collaboration and support

future development of the oncology telemedicine

services platform.

Mr. Lee Kar Chung, Felix, Executive

Director and China

President of UMP, said “The strategic partnership

between UMP and Aurora Tele-Oncology makes the world-class oncology medical

services become near at hand for more patients to meet their diverse needs

in an effective manner. Benefited from national policies, Internet-based

healthcare services will be a key trend of social development. Telemedicine

will continue to evolve with the development of innovative technology, playing

a greater role in promoting healthcare development in Mainland China. UMP will

continue to grasp the opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the rest of

Mainland China and bring high quality international medical resources to make further

contribution to the Mainland medical industry with the help of technology”

Dr. Chu Weng In, Sam, General

Manager of Aurora Tele-Oncology, said “It is an honor for Aurora to collaborate

with UMP. Throughout a patients’ treatment journey, we have witnessed their

despair and helplessness. Aurora is established with the central vision and

mission to provide cancer patients across Hong Kong and Mainland China with

world-class cancer care. We strive to become their beacon of hope. With the use

of second opinion telemedicine services, we can reach and help more of those in

need. This strategic partnership will allow our expert Hong Kong oncologist

panel to provide quality cross-border care at scale to patients in Mainland

China supported by our virtual offering.”

With the ongoing support of favorable

government policies towards the proliferation of digital health in China, both

parties will work together to continue to refine our technologically-empowered

care delivery model to ensure quality and accessible care to be delivered to

patients across China.

About UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited

Founded

in 1990, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited is a listed company on the main board

of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 722.HK) and one of the leading

medical and healthcare platforms in Hong Kong and Macau. For over 30 years, UMP

has been offering trusted and affordable services, so that everyone can freely

pursue their dreams without worrying about their health.

In

addition to healthcare services that cater to diverse individual needs, UMP

works closely with corporates and insurance companies to customize and

administer corporate healthcare benefits plans for their members. In recent

years, in line with the state policy in Mainland China, UMP has been developing

family doctor trainings in major Chinese cities and establishing joint-ventured

UMP medical centres with local community health service partners.

In

financial year 2020, UMP served an annual volume of over 1.35 million patient

visits. The current UMP network boasts more than 800 self-owned and affiliated

medical service points across Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and

Hainan, as well as major cities in the Greater Bay Area including Guangzhou,

Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan and Foshan.

About

Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited





Aurora

Tele-Oncology Limited, founded in 2020, is a patient centric oncology-specific

teleconsultation platform striving to improve cancer care. Aurora is grateful

and excited to embark on this new journey with Cyberport Hong Kong, and is

currently expanding the business into China, aiming to be headquartered in Wuxi

by 2021.

Aurora’s

vision is to provide patients with an oncology telemedicine platform that can

improve their cancer care, thereby increasing their longevity and quality of

living. This includes online consultations and check-ups from renowned oncology

experts to access a wider range of therapeutic landscape. We strive to provide

high quality and accessible cancer care at scale to patients in the Greater Bay

Area and the rest of Mainland China.