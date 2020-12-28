Aurora Tele-Oncology’s strategic partnership with UMP Healthcare to launch quality cross-border oncology telemedicine services in Mainland China
HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 28 December 2020 – Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited
(“Aurora Tele-Oncology”) recently announced a strategic partnership with Hainan
UMP Internet Hospital, a telemedicine center of UMP Healthcare Holdings
Limited (“UMP”, stock code 722:HK). Under this partnership, both parties will collaborate
to bring cross-border, virtual oncology telemedicine services to cancer patients in Mainland China, supported by a panel
of Hong Kong oncology experts. This
strategic collaboration will initially target the Hainan province as a pilot,
with plans to expand further to the rest of Mainland China. By leveraging
technology as an enabler, it is our shared vision to provide high quality and
accessible care at scale to patients worldwide.
Established in July 2020, Aurora
Tele-Oncology has developed a patient-centric oncology-specific technology platform
to provide virtual telemedicine services by connecting cancer patients and
doctors worldwide. The combination of its in-house panel of world-renowned
oncologists and a comprehensive technology platform allows quality cancer care
to be provided to patients around the world at their doorstep. The company aims
to optimize
the sustainable development of cancer care by becoming the first virtual
oncology clinic in Hong Kong and Mainland China, through efficient workflow and
smooth transition between the online service and offline healthcare centers.
Hainan
UMP Internet Hospital was granted a practicing license by the Health Commission
of Hainan Province in August 2020, whereby UMP has officially launched its
Internet hospital business. As the only Hong Kong origin healthcare platform
with an Internet hospital license, UMP provides patients with licensed
telemedicine services through its Hong Kong and overseas doctors to bring high
quality international medical resources to mainland residents. Leveraging UMP’s
solid experience in providing primary care services, Hainan UMP Internet
Hospital is committed to further narrowing the gaps in the provision of medical
resources with an aim to create greater value for a wider reach of patients.
In support of this strategic partnership, UMP has made a strategic
investment in Aurora Tele-Oncology to further strengthen the collaboration and support
future development of the oncology telemedicine
services platform.
Mr. Lee Kar Chung, Felix, Executive
Director and China
President of UMP, said “The strategic partnership
between UMP and Aurora Tele-Oncology makes the world-class oncology medical
services become near at hand for more patients to meet their diverse needs
in an effective manner. Benefited from national policies, Internet-based
healthcare services will be a key trend of social development. Telemedicine
will continue to evolve with the development of innovative technology, playing
a greater role in promoting healthcare development in Mainland China. UMP will
continue to grasp the opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the rest of
Mainland China and bring high quality international medical resources to make further
contribution to the Mainland medical industry with the help of technology”
Dr. Chu Weng In, Sam, General
Manager of Aurora Tele-Oncology, said “It is an honor for Aurora to collaborate
with UMP. Throughout a patients’ treatment journey, we have witnessed their
despair and helplessness. Aurora is established with the central vision and
mission to provide cancer patients across Hong Kong and Mainland China with
world-class cancer care. We strive to become their beacon of hope. With the use
of second opinion telemedicine services, we can reach and help more of those in
need. This strategic partnership will allow our expert Hong Kong oncologist
panel to provide quality cross-border care at scale to patients in Mainland
China supported by our virtual offering.”
With the ongoing support of favorable
government policies towards the proliferation of digital health in China, both
parties will work together to continue to refine our technologically-empowered
care delivery model to ensure quality and accessible care to be delivered to
patients across China.
About UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited
Founded
in 1990, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited is a listed company on the main board
of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 722.HK) and one of the leading
medical and healthcare platforms in Hong Kong and Macau. For over 30 years, UMP
has been offering trusted and affordable services, so that everyone can freely
pursue their dreams without worrying about their health.
In
addition to healthcare services that cater to diverse individual needs, UMP
works closely with corporates and insurance companies to customize and
administer corporate healthcare benefits plans for their members. In recent
years, in line with the state policy in Mainland China, UMP has been developing
family doctor trainings in major Chinese cities and establishing joint-ventured
UMP medical centres with local community health service partners.
In
financial year 2020, UMP served an annual volume of over 1.35 million patient
visits. The current UMP network boasts more than 800 self-owned and affiliated
medical service points across Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and
Hainan, as well as major cities in the Greater Bay Area including Guangzhou,
Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan and Foshan.
About
Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited
Aurora
Tele-Oncology Limited, founded in 2020, is a patient centric oncology-specific
teleconsultation platform striving to improve cancer care. Aurora is grateful
and excited to embark on this new journey with Cyberport Hong Kong, and is
currently expanding the business into China, aiming to be headquartered in Wuxi
by 2021.
Aurora’s
vision is to provide patients with an oncology telemedicine platform that can
improve their cancer care, thereby increasing their longevity and quality of
living. This includes online consultations and check-ups from renowned oncology
experts to access a wider range of therapeutic landscape. We strive to provide
high quality and accessible cancer care at scale to patients in the Greater Bay
Area and the rest of Mainland China.