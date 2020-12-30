Small modern apartment in Hong Kong with all comfort and storage space – “Carol Interior Design”

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 30 December 2020 – Hong Kong is one of the most expensive cities in

the world with a small land and a large population. It can be said to be

“diamonds in every inch of land”. Therefore, residences are also

striving to be small and elegant. The designers of the “Carol Interior

Design” decoration

company with the

integration ability has perfectly created the home

decoration space that the

owner dreams of.

In a limited space, whether it is a mosquito-shaped

mansion or a short-term rental dwelling, you need a desk to work, a bed to

sleep, and a cupboard to place items. So many furniture are crowded in a small

space. Is there enough living space? The use of multifunctional transforming

furniture is becoming more and more popular. In the design of Hong Kong

dwellings, the provincial interior

design is the primary

focus. The use of multi-functional transforming furniture allows you to arrange

the space in one step. It does not require major construction work to improve

the efficiency of space use.

Multifunctional furniture includes different

furniture such as transforming bed, sofa bed, transforming dining table,

transforming bookcase bed, transforming wardrobe bed, transforming desk bed,

transforming wall bed and so on. The multifunctional transformable bed combines

the bed with other furniture in function, so that various functions can be

satisfied in the same furniture, thereby reducing the number of furniture

pieces and the occupied volume, and saving indoor space. Such decoration

design is extremely

practical in snail house life. Many multifunctional deformable beds are

equipped with storage functions at the same time, which can achieve multiple

goals at one fell swoop and become multifunctional storage deformable beds.

The sofa bed is one of the most widely known

multi-functional transforming furniture in home

decoration. By combining

sofas, beds, and sometimes more storage functions, one piece of furniture can

be used to meet the living room and bedroom, or the double living room and

guest room. For space utilization, the sofa bed is definitely an essential prop

for the space saving magic! When relatives and friends visit, if Zhang can hide

in the usual time and lie on a soft and comfortable bed at night, the problem

of the guest room can be easily solved. In terms of bedding, in addition to the

various multifunctional transformable beds described above, the sofa bed/sofa

bed is also transformative furniture with very high practicality and

universality.

“Carol Interior Design” The common

deformed dining table in interior

decoration can be divided into

hidden and extended. The deformation of the hidden dining table lies in the

“presence” of the countertop, and the deformation of the extended

dining table lies in the “size” of the countertop. The user can

decide which style of deformed dining table to purchase according to the size

of the home space, the frequency of use of the dining table, and the purpose of

the selection. All deformed dining tables must be cleaned. If rubbish or oil

stains on the gears or hinges that are critical to deform, it will easily cause

damage to the mechanism. Pay attention to maintenance during use to extend the

service life.

The primary consideration for small apartment

owners is to maximize space utilization as much as possible. Window sills are

one of the considerations. Window sill bed frame, window sill desk, window sill

rest area, window sill storage space, etc. are all very practical designs. If

you want to make good use of the window sill space, you can use the interior

decoration to create the window sill as a resting area, and the seat under the

seat is designed as a storage space, so as not to miss any available space. Or

use a special-shaped window sill furniture “window sill bed frame”,

raise the bed board and plan the storage space below, which is also a design to

make full use of the window sill space in the bedroom. Setting up a desk on the

window sill not only makes use of the window sill space, but also gives you a

glimpse of the scenery outside the window when you work and read, which

relieves stress and improves work efficiency. Ingenious interior

design tricks can turn a

space crisis into a turning point in life.

To order multi-functional transforming furniture in

the decoration

project, you need to

discuss carefully the furniture function and deformed structure design that

need to be combined with the “Carol Interior Design” designer and

decorator. The size and material of the furniture must be determined in advance

and coordinated ingeniously Home interior

decoration, so that you can

create the most suitable transforming furniture, creating more practicality,

creativity and ingenuity for your living space.

“Carol Interior

Design” currently provides services including interior design, interior decoration, home decoration, and smart home. The commercial aspect includes shop decoration, office decoration, office building decoration, Stem Room design and decoration, school project, demolition project, demolition restoration, demolition

unauthorized construction, furniture

removal and furniture

customization. In addition, minor projects include village house design, villa design, air-conditioning engineering, aluminum window engineering, pest control services, formaldehyde removal, atomization disinfection, air-conditioning

cleaning, waterproofing

engineering, and leakage

prevention engineering.

Reference website: https://www.carol-construction.com/