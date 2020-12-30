Small modern apartment in Hong Kong with all comfort and storage space – “Carol Interior Design”
HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 30 December 2020 – Hong Kong is one of the most expensive cities in
the world with a small land and a large population. It can be said to be
“diamonds in every inch of land”. Therefore, residences are also
striving to be small and elegant. The designers of the “Carol Interior
Design” decoration
company with the
integration ability has perfectly created the home
decoration space that the
owner dreams of.
In a limited space, whether it is a mosquito-shaped
mansion or a short-term rental dwelling, you need a desk to work, a bed to
sleep, and a cupboard to place items. So many furniture are crowded in a small
space. Is there enough living space? The use of multifunctional transforming
furniture is becoming more and more popular. In the design of Hong Kong
dwellings, the provincial interior
design is the primary
focus. The use of multi-functional transforming furniture allows you to arrange
the space in one step. It does not require major construction work to improve
the efficiency of space use.
Multifunctional furniture includes different
furniture such as transforming bed, sofa bed, transforming dining table,
transforming bookcase bed, transforming wardrobe bed, transforming desk bed,
transforming wall bed and so on. The multifunctional transformable bed combines
the bed with other furniture in function, so that various functions can be
satisfied in the same furniture, thereby reducing the number of furniture
pieces and the occupied volume, and saving indoor space. Such decoration
design is extremely
practical in snail house life. Many multifunctional deformable beds are
equipped with storage functions at the same time, which can achieve multiple
goals at one fell swoop and become multifunctional storage deformable beds.
The sofa bed is one of the most widely known
multi-functional transforming furniture in home
decoration. By combining
sofas, beds, and sometimes more storage functions, one piece of furniture can
be used to meet the living room and bedroom, or the double living room and
guest room. For space utilization, the sofa bed is definitely an essential prop
for the space saving magic! When relatives and friends visit, if Zhang can hide
in the usual time and lie on a soft and comfortable bed at night, the problem
of the guest room can be easily solved. In terms of bedding, in addition to the
various multifunctional transformable beds described above, the sofa bed/sofa
bed is also transformative furniture with very high practicality and
universality.
“Carol Interior Design” The common
deformed dining table in interior
decoration can be divided into
hidden and extended. The deformation of the hidden dining table lies in the
“presence” of the countertop, and the deformation of the extended
dining table lies in the “size” of the countertop. The user can
decide which style of deformed dining table to purchase according to the size
of the home space, the frequency of use of the dining table, and the purpose of
the selection. All deformed dining tables must be cleaned. If rubbish or oil
stains on the gears or hinges that are critical to deform, it will easily cause
damage to the mechanism. Pay attention to maintenance during use to extend the
service life.
The primary consideration for small apartment
owners is to maximize space utilization as much as possible. Window sills are
one of the considerations. Window sill bed frame, window sill desk, window sill
rest area, window sill storage space, etc. are all very practical designs. If
you want to make good use of the window sill space, you can use the interior
decoration to create the window sill as a resting area, and the seat under the
seat is designed as a storage space, so as not to miss any available space. Or
use a special-shaped window sill furniture “window sill bed frame”,
raise the bed board and plan the storage space below, which is also a design to
make full use of the window sill space in the bedroom. Setting up a desk on the
window sill not only makes use of the window sill space, but also gives you a
glimpse of the scenery outside the window when you work and read, which
relieves stress and improves work efficiency. Ingenious interior
design tricks can turn a
space crisis into a turning point in life.
To order multi-functional transforming furniture in
the decoration
project, you need to
discuss carefully the furniture function and deformed structure design that
need to be combined with the “Carol Interior Design” designer and
decorator. The size and material of the furniture must be determined in advance
and coordinated ingeniously Home interior
decoration, so that you can
create the most suitable transforming furniture, creating more practicality,
creativity and ingenuity for your living space.
“Carol Interior
Design” currently provides services including interior design, interior decoration, home decoration, and smart home. The commercial aspect includes shop decoration, office decoration, office building decoration, Stem Room design and decoration, school project, demolition project, demolition restoration, demolition
unauthorized construction, furniture
removal and furniture
customization. In addition, minor projects include village house design, villa design, air-conditioning engineering, aluminum window engineering, pest control services, formaldehyde removal, atomization disinfection, air-conditioning
cleaning, waterproofing
engineering, and leakage
prevention engineering.
Finally, under the group-1.
Uniform company Flint Ideas can
help customers provide printed shirts, printed tee, team shirts, polo-shirts, windbreakers, shirts, sublimation jerseys, baseball jackets, sports shirts, tote bags, cardigans, nurse uniforms, aprons, caps, sweaters, reflective clothing, custom-made windbreaker etc.; 2. IT company iMaker
can also provide customers with web design, website
design, web
production, App integration, App production, SEO
optimization, open online shop (online shop), WhatsApp
automation software, technology
voucher (tech
voucher plan), technology
voucher provider, technology
Coupon consulting, company opening, company account opening, SME
funding and digital
marketing services; 3. Flint Ideas windbreaker specialty store provides a
lot of windbreaker
jackets and windbreaker
uniforms such as 2-in-1
windbreakers, 3-in-1
windbreakers, customized
baseball jackets, baseball
jackets, sports
jackets, sublimation
jackets, down
jackets, quilted
jackets, etc.; 4. Co-Wealth financial
advisory company provides customers with professional independent
financial advisors such as buying
insurance, medical
insurance, Group
insurance, labor
insurance, employers
to open MPF accounts, companies
to open MPF accounts, and other business consultants such as government
subsidy schemes / SME
subsidies (Technology
Voucher, Technology
Voucher Scheme, Technology Voucher Advisor, Technology Voucher Application, SME Marketing Fund (EMF), Remote
Business Program [D-Biz], etc.) and IT
services such as web design, website
production, App integration, App production and online
shop (online
shop); 5. Daiku Interior Design,
a professional interior
design provides customers with many interior decoration, home
decoration, shop decoration, office
decoration, custom-made
furniture, furniture
design and other decoration
design projects, as well as small projects such as demolition
of unauthorized construction and demolition
of unauthorized construction buildings; 6. “Dr. pest control Co.” provides services aimed at the
pests caused by the hot and humid weather in Hong Kong, and carries out a
series of pest
control services and pest management with different
advanced and environmentally friendly equipment. The scope of our company’s
services includes environmental inspection, pest prevention before new
residences, deep home cleaning and disinfection, pest control (pest
control company), and pest control management such as mosquito control (natural mosquito control method), ant control (ant control company), cockroach control (natural method of killing cockroaches), termites control (termites companies), rodents control (rodents companies) and bed bug
control (bed bug control companies). In addition, it also
provides formaldehyde
removal, nano-natural
disinfection services (atomization
disinfection company) and post-renovation
cleaning services to ensure a safe, comfortable and protected living environment
for customers.
Reference website: https://www.carol-construction.com/