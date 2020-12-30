Chen Zhi and Prince Group Raise Awareness for Sustainable Agriculture in Cambodia with Launch of Prince Manor Resort
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 30 December
2020 – Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has reset fundamental
assumptions underpinning various industries. In Cambodia, environmental
conservation is now an important feature in recovery efforts for the
agriculture sector, and Neak Oknha Chen Zhi (陈志公爵) and Prince
Group are spearheading change in the sector.
Agriculture is a mainstay in Cambodia employing more than
a third of the workforce[1], and the
current crisis is an important moment for the sector as it faces an opportunity
to “build back better”[2],
according to CGIAR, the world’s largest agricultural research network.
Developing countries like Cambodia depend on agricultural
exports and need to move away from traditional farming practices that utilize
fertilizers, pesticides, water-intensive processes and legacy farming methods
that contribute to increased deforestation and soil erosion.
Earlier this year, Chen Zhi and Prince Group launched the
Ecological Agriculture Plantation at Prince Manor Resort in Phnom Penh,
Cambodia, a state-of-the-art agricultural hub at a new real estate development
that will implant the seed for change and give Cambodians a chance to learn
modern farming techniques. The Ecological Agriculture Plantation is one of the
key attractions at Prince Manor Resort, an international eco-resort spanning
136,000 square meters that was officially launched in October.
At the resort, visitors will see sustainable agricultural
practices and how modern technology is employed and managed by international and
Cambodian agriculture experts. For example, the 10,000-square meter plantation
has a 24-hour intelligent monitoring system that controls humidity,
temperature, sunlight, carbon dioxide and more. It also has state-of-the-art
reverse osmosis water filtration and intelligent water and fertilizer
integrated systems. The resort also houses a greenhouse where flora and fauna
suitable for local conditions are grown utilizing resources from the region.
The plantation will serve as an educational tool for
visiting students, families and other stakeholders. As a responsible corporate
conglomerate, Chen Zhi and Prince Group launched the resort to support the long-term
development of the local tourism and agriculture industries in Cambodia.
With nearly nine-tenths of the resort consisting of
forested land, Prince Manor Resort will also serve as a model for sustainable
development efforts in Cambodia’s fast-growing economy. Other facilities at the
resort include flower gardens, an amusement park, a water park and several
lodges.
Even before the pandemic, farmer incomes in Cambodia had
been hit by extreme weather that led to floods and droughts, and drop in prices
of key agriculture commodities like paddy rice, cassava and other vegetables as
well as declining soil productivity. This year, a survey conducted by a local
consultancy found that farming incomes are estimated to have dropped by 55% in
the first four months of the year.[3]
The construction of the Ecological Agriculture Plantation
by Chen Zhi and Prince Group is a small but important step to help the
agriculture sector in Cambodia. The plantation will facilitate visits and
discussions helping drive further collaboration between industry bodies, the
government and private enterprises in Cambodia.
Chen Zhi and Prince Group will continue to play an
important part in Cambodia’s development through various projects, pursue
partnership opportunities and offer relevant financial support to key
industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.
[1] Can
Cambodia’s fragmented agriculture sector save the economy?, the Phnom Penh
Post, August 13, 2020 (link)
[2] Responding
to COVID-19: CGIAR’s contribution to global response, recovery and resilience
pp. 4 (link)
About Neak Oknha Chen Zhi
Neak Oknha Chen Zhi of Cambodia is the chairman of
Prince Group, short for Prince Holding Group. As chairman, Chen Zhi has turned
Prince Group into a leading conglomerate in Cambodia that adheres to
international standards, invests in the future of the Kingdom and is committed
to sustainable business practices.
In Cambodia Chen Zhi has expanded Prince Group’s
business operations to encompass various sectors, such as real estate
development, banking, finance and tourism. Aside from his business activities,
Chen Zhi actively engages in helping Cambodian communities with his
philanthropy work.
About Prince Holding Group
Prince
Holding Group, better known as Prince Group, is one of
the largest corporate conglomerates in Cambodia, with businesses spanning
across multiple industries, including real estate development, banking,
finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and
lifestyle sectors. Prince Group adheres to its mission of “Building a
Better Life”, and the Group’s philosophy espouses the values of “Commitment, Responsibility, Respect,
Generosity and Innovation”.