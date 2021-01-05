Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies with New Coolx3000
CoolX3000 provides highest performance, unique flexibility and intelligent control and monitoring for medical, life science and specialized industrial applications
— a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement
and control solutions — today introduced its new Excelsys CoolX3000 modular, configurable
power platform. Designed for a wide range of demanding medical and industrial applications,
this 3000W power supply platform delivers leading power density, provides
unique flexibility, and features digital communication and control to connect with
other applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0.
Optimized for use in
medical diagnostics, imaging and treatment equipment, life science systems, clinical
chemistry as well as specialized industrial equipment, the CoolX3000 rounds out AE’s CoolX family
of configurable power supplies, which includes the CX600, CX1000 and CX1800
Series.
CoolX3000 simplifies system integration
for the world’s leading OEMs and provides unique levels of flexibility and
scalability, with up to 24 isolated user field-configurable outputs and
individual output controls. The CoolX3000 provides the highest power level in
the range, offering full control of output voltage and current, as well as
sequencing control via digital and analog interfaces. Further, CoolX3000 has full
safety agency approval for operation in high altitude conditions of up to 5,000
meters, which is critical for medical applications.
“The CoolX3000 builds on Advanced
Energy’s market-leading CoolX family of configurable power supplies and
provides our medical, life science and industrial customers with a broader
range of power, outputs and intelligent control capabilities to meet their design
requirements,” said Conor Duffy, vice president and general manager, medical,
at Advanced Energy. “For decades, customers have relied on AE’s line of highly
reliable and extremely efficient power solutions. We are future-proofing our
customers’ systems with the latest, advanced regulatory and safety approvals. With
full digital communication and control, we are also a partner in enabling their
Industry 4.0 initiatives.”
CoolX3000 meets the industry’s latest medical
and industrial safety standards, including IEC60601-1 3rd edition, IEC60601-1-2
4th edition (EMC), IEC60950, IEC62368-1 and SEMI F47.
