Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies with New Coolx3000

CoolX3000 provides highest performance, unique flexibility and intelligent control and monitoring for medical, life science and specialized industrial applications

DENVER,

COLORADO – Media OutReach – 5

January 2021 – Advanced

Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS)

— a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement

and control solutions — today introduced its new Excelsys CoolX3000 modular, configurable

power platform. Designed for a wide range of demanding medical and industrial applications,

this 3000W power supply platform delivers leading power density, provides

unique flexibility, and features digital communication and control to connect with

other applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0.

Optimized for use in

medical diagnostics, imaging and treatment equipment, life science systems, clinical

chemistry as well as specialized industrial equipment, the CoolX3000 rounds out AE’s CoolX family

of configurable power supplies, which includes the CX600, CX1000 and CX1800

Series.

CoolX3000 simplifies system integration

for the world’s leading OEMs and provides unique levels of flexibility and

scalability, with up to 24 isolated user field-configurable outputs and

individual output controls. The CoolX3000 provides the highest power level in

the range, offering full control of output voltage and current, as well as

sequencing control via digital and analog interfaces. Further, CoolX3000 has full

safety agency approval for operation in high altitude conditions of up to 5,000

meters, which is critical for medical applications.

“The CoolX3000 builds on Advanced

Energy’s market-leading CoolX family of configurable power supplies and

provides our medical, life science and industrial customers with a broader

range of power, outputs and intelligent control capabilities to meet their design

requirements,” said Conor Duffy, vice president and general manager, medical,

at Advanced Energy. “For decades, customers have relied on AE’s line of highly

reliable and extremely efficient power solutions. We are future-proofing our

customers’ systems with the latest, advanced regulatory and safety approvals. With

full digital communication and control, we are also a partner in enabling their

Industry 4.0 initiatives.”

CoolX3000 meets the industry’s latest medical

and industrial safety standards, including IEC60601-1 3rd edition, IEC60601-1-2

4th edition (EMC), IEC60950, IEC62368-1 and SEMI F47.

For detailed product information and

technical specifications, visit the CoolX3000 product page.

About Advanced Energy



AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered,

precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for

mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable

customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries

including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,

telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering

know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company

builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth

for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted

more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is

headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered,precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions formission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enablecustomer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industriesincluding semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing,telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineeringknow-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the companybuilds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growthfor its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devotedmore than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and isheadquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com

Advanced Energy | Precision.

Power. Performance.