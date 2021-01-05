HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – The

COVID-19 epidemic has lasted for nearly a year. The sharp fall in the street

traffic has been affecting core shopping districts everywhere. In addition,

under the “Anti-epidemic Fund”, the Innovation and Technology

Commission (ITC) launched the ” Distance Business (D-Biz)

Programme subsidy. Increasing number of large and medium-sized enterprises have

turned to the online market, setting up websites and opening online shops, in

an effort to open up online sales channels to recover some of their businesses

during the epidemic.

As many companies are not

familiar with website technology, website optimization and SEO promotion are

often ignored. In fact, SEO is one of the highest ROI of many online marketing

channels and it is worthy of a long-term investment.

HKGSEO has performed SEO for more than 500 enterprises, with

the SEO process bringing considerable traffic and sales to the companies.

Leveraging on their years of experience, they now provide free website analysis

(worth HK$2,000) for all content types. Here are some website analysis projects

HKGSEO has engaged in:

CMS Web Content Management

System

We recommend using the

most popular CMS in the market to build a website. Well-known CMS such as

WordPress, Wix, Shopline, and Shopify will make it easier to manage web content

and make the website easier to crawl and index by search engines.

HKGSEO hence cautions

against web design companies that use their own CMS. Generally speaking, these

websites are not SEO friendly. For example, they might have undesirable

attributes such as duplicate page titles, dynamic URLs, or category pages that

cannot update new content, etc. These attributes are disadvantageous to

implementing SEO plans, which ultimately leads to the redesigning of the entire

website, resulting in a much higher cost.

SSL Website Security

Certificate

If your website does not

have an SSL certificate (HTTPS) installed, it will be marked as an insecure

website by the browser, which will adversely affect the credibility and

conversion rate. SSL should be installed immediately to protect customer

information, especially for e-commerce websites. There are some free SSLs

available on the market, such as Let’s Encrypt, with paid premium certificates

recommendation by online shops.

Mobile Version of The

Website

The latest personal

computer and Internet penetration survey published by the Census and Statistics

Department shows that more than 5.97 million people in Hong Kong have mobile

phones, and 99.7% of the users access the Internet on smartphones, higher than

those connected to computers or other devices. Besides, Google has launched the

Mobile-First Indexing mobile version of content priority indexing. If your

website does not have a mobile version, the ranking will be poor and a lot of

traffic will be lost.

Website Loading Speed

According to research,

more than 68% of viewers will leave a website when it takes more than 3 seconds

to open. The main reason for the slow loading is the use of shared hosting or

non-local hosting. Switching to local hosting, SSD or CDN can effectively

improve the loading speed.

Website Content

Is the website content of

high quality? Does it answer the questions of potential consumers? To build up

the content, some corporate websites have piled up keywords, and some have

published blog articles regularly. However the content of the articles is sometimes

plagiarized from news media. Plagiarism makes search engines recognize the

overall website quality as low, which will in turn affect the ranking.

Websites and online shops

are platforms that promote businesses. An optimized website will reward twice

the results with half the effort of both online and offline marketing campaigns

combined.

Please log onto www.hkgseo.com, fill in the website, email

and contact number, and our network promotion experts will reply within one

working day and arrange a free SEO analysis and consultation.

About HKGSEO

HKGSEO focuses on website

SEO services. It is founded and operated by former Google employees. The

company is based in Hong Kong and has branches in Shenzhen, Singapore and

Australia. It is committed to providing affordable, one-stop digital marketing

solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. Digital marketing solutions

include: SEO, SEM, social media promotion and web design, etc.

Website (Chinese)：www.hkgseo.com

Website (English)：www.hkgdigital.com

Email：info@hkgseo.com