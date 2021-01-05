HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – The
COVID-19 epidemic has lasted for nearly a year. The sharp fall in the street
traffic has been affecting core shopping districts everywhere. In addition,
under the “Anti-epidemic Fund”, the Innovation and Technology
Commission (ITC) launched the ” Distance Business (D-Biz)
Programme subsidy. Increasing number of large and medium-sized enterprises have
turned to the online market, setting up websites and opening online shops, in
an effort to open up online sales channels to recover some of their businesses
during the epidemic.
As many companies are not
familiar with website technology, website optimization and SEO promotion are
often ignored. In fact, SEO is one of the highest ROI of many online marketing
channels and it is worthy of a long-term investment.
HKGSEO has performed SEO for more than 500 enterprises, with
the SEO process bringing considerable traffic and sales to the companies.
Leveraging on their years of experience, they now provide free website analysis
(worth HK$2,000) for all content types. Here are some website analysis projects
HKGSEO has engaged in:
CMS Web Content Management
System
We recommend using the
most popular CMS in the market to build a website. Well-known CMS such as
WordPress, Wix, Shopline, and Shopify will make it easier to manage web content
and make the website easier to crawl and index by search engines.
HKGSEO hence cautions
against web design companies that use their own CMS. Generally speaking, these
websites are not SEO friendly. For example, they might have undesirable
attributes such as duplicate page titles, dynamic URLs, or category pages that
cannot update new content, etc. These attributes are disadvantageous to
implementing SEO plans, which ultimately leads to the redesigning of the entire
website, resulting in a much higher cost.
SSL Website Security
Certificate
If your website does not
have an SSL certificate (HTTPS) installed, it will be marked as an insecure
website by the browser, which will adversely affect the credibility and
conversion rate. SSL should be installed immediately to protect customer
information, especially for e-commerce websites. There are some free SSLs
available on the market, such as Let’s Encrypt, with paid premium certificates
recommendation by online shops.
Mobile Version of The
Website
The latest personal
computer and Internet penetration survey published by the Census and Statistics
Department shows that more than 5.97 million people in Hong Kong have mobile
phones, and 99.7% of the users access the Internet on smartphones, higher than
those connected to computers or other devices. Besides, Google has launched the
Mobile-First Indexing mobile version of content priority indexing. If your
website does not have a mobile version, the ranking will be poor and a lot of
traffic will be lost.
Website Loading Speed
According to research,
more than 68% of viewers will leave a website when it takes more than 3 seconds
to open. The main reason for the slow loading is the use of shared hosting or
non-local hosting. Switching to local hosting, SSD or CDN can effectively
improve the loading speed.
Website Content
Is the website content of
high quality? Does it answer the questions of potential consumers? To build up
the content, some corporate websites have piled up keywords, and some have
published blog articles regularly. However the content of the articles is sometimes
plagiarized from news media. Plagiarism makes search engines recognize the
overall website quality as low, which will in turn affect the ranking.
Websites and online shops
are platforms that promote businesses. An optimized website will reward twice
the results with half the effort of both online and offline marketing campaigns
combined.
Please log onto www.hkgseo.com, fill in the website, email
and contact number, and our network promotion experts will reply within one
working day and arrange a free SEO analysis and consultation.
About HKGSEO
HKGSEO focuses on website
SEO services. It is founded and operated by former Google employees. The
company is based in Hong Kong and has branches in Shenzhen, Singapore and
Australia. It is committed to providing affordable, one-stop digital marketing
solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. Digital marketing solutions
include: SEO, SEM, social media promotion and web design, etc.
Website (Chinese)：www.hkgseo.com
Website (English)：www.hkgdigital.com
Email：info@hkgseo.com