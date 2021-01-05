Samsung Electronics Appoints New President & CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania

A Samsung veteran with over three decades of experience, Mr. Sangho Jo most recently led Samsung Electronics Europe and has returned to the Southeast Asia & Oceania region

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021today announced the appointment of Mr. Sangho Jo as President and CEO of Southeast Asia & Oceania.

















A proven Samsung leader with over three decades of experience across business

groups and geographies, Mr. Jo will steer the strategic growth directions of

Samsung Electronics in Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Markets in Southeast Asia & Oceania are integral

to Samsung Electronics’ long-term growth plans, with the region poised to

sustain its rapid economic growth into the next decade, built on the digital

ambitions of its cities, industries and communities. Mr. Jo will guide the

business towards cementing its industry leadership and seizing long-term growth

opportunities in this region by forging partnerships, creating operational

excellence, and ultimately, building brand trust amongst consumers and

enterprises.

He was most recently appointed President and CEO for

Samsung Electronics in Europe, where he led the business to achieve sustainable

commercial growth and brand favourability in 2020. In

the past decade, Mr. Jo has served as President in the following markets:

Samsung Electronics Germany (2019), United Kingdom (2015 — 2017), Sweden (2012

— 2014), Austria (2011), Baltic countries (2009 — 2010), and also served as

Head of Visual Display business for Samsung Europe based in South Korea (2017 —

2018).

Mr. Jo is not new to the Southeast Asia & Oceania region, having worked

in Samsung Electronics Singapore (1997), Vietnam (1998 — 2000) and Malaysia

(2007 — 2008). He said: “I am pleased to return to Southeast Asia and Oceania, and

lead one of the vibrant leading hubs for Samsung Electronics globally. I look

forward to strengthening the strong relationships we have built with our

partners and customers here and explore exciting new consumer and commercial

partnerships, steering Samsung into the next stage of growth in the region.”

“In an era defined by rapid digital disruptions, we

are committed to empowering the digital ambitions of nations, industries and

communities in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and to help fulfil the potential of the

people here through next-generation technologies,” he added.

