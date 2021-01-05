Samsung Electronics Appoints New President & CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania
A Samsung veteran with over three decades of experience, Mr. Sangho Jo most recently led Samsung Electronics Europe and has returned to the Southeast Asia & Oceania region
A proven Samsung leader with over three decades of experience across business
groups and geographies, Mr. Jo will steer the strategic growth directions of
Samsung Electronics in Southeast Asia & Oceania.
Markets in Southeast Asia & Oceania are integral
to Samsung Electronics’ long-term growth plans, with the region poised to
sustain its rapid economic growth into the next decade, built on the digital
ambitions of its cities, industries and communities. Mr. Jo will guide the
business towards cementing its industry leadership and seizing long-term growth
opportunities in this region by forging partnerships, creating operational
excellence, and ultimately, building brand trust amongst consumers and
enterprises.
He was most recently appointed President and CEO for
Samsung Electronics in Europe, where he led the business to achieve sustainable
commercial growth and brand favourability in 2020. In
the past decade, Mr. Jo has served as President in the following markets:
Samsung Electronics Germany (2019), United Kingdom (2015 — 2017), Sweden (2012
— 2014), Austria (2011), Baltic countries (2009 — 2010), and also served as
Head of Visual Display business for Samsung Europe based in South Korea (2017 —
2018).
Mr. Jo is not new to the Southeast Asia & Oceania region, having worked
in Samsung Electronics Singapore (1997), Vietnam (1998 — 2000) and Malaysia
(2007 — 2008). He said: “I am pleased to return to Southeast Asia and Oceania, and
lead one of the vibrant leading hubs for Samsung Electronics globally. I look
forward to strengthening the strong relationships we have built with our
partners and customers here and explore exciting new consumer and commercial
partnerships, steering Samsung into the next stage of growth in the region.”
“In an era defined by rapid digital disruptions, we
are committed to empowering the digital ambitions of nations, industries and
communities in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and to help fulfil the potential of the
people here through next-generation technologies,” he added.
