Suncity Group Announces 2021 Outlook

impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very difficult year for the world.

In the face of the severe challenges, Suncity Group has been working hard to

achieve its vision of sustainable development in all areas. With its philosophy

of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, the Group strives

to develop its business in the fields of VIP services, entertainment, global

tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, etc., and is committed to becoming

a leading integrated resort operator, with the expansion of its global hotel

and resort management business as its core focus. At the same time, as an

enterprise rooted in Macao and backed by our motherland, it is one of Suncity

Group’s priorities to promote Macao as the “Creative City of Gastronomy”. With

this in mind, the Group has actively and successfully expanded its food and

beverage business to the Mainland, promoting cooperation between enterprises of

Macao and of the Mainland. Also, HOIANA, the Group’s feature project in

Vietnam, will serve as a bridge

to introduce Vietnam’s culture of gastronomy to the Mainland, in response to national policies of

“going global” and “bringing in”.

HOIANA, Suncity Group’s first integrated resort set to open its doors in 2021

Tigre de Cristal will focus on developing local Russian clientele, Japanese and Korean travellers as the target source market

Suncity Group prepares to further expand its food and beverage business in the Mainland

Suncity Group is committed to bringing in the finest food culture to the Mainland

Leveraging on its experience in resort and hotel management, Suncity

Group has been actively expanding its global hotel and resort management

business and marching towards the goal of becoming an internationally renowned

integrated resort operator. Year 2021 will see the grand opening of the Group’s

first integrated resort HOIANA, with all facilities set to open their doors at

the same time. Among the wide array of facilities included the entertainment

facilities of Hoiana Suncity, the golf course of Hoiana Shores designed by

renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the 4 luxury hotels managed and

operated by Rosewood Hotel Group – Hoiana Hotel & Suites, New World Hoiana

Hotel & Residences, KHOS Hoiana and Rosewood Hoi An, offering over 1,000

guest rooms.

Located in

central Vietnam, the integrated resort HOIANA is only 40 km away from the Da

Nang International Airport, with its 3-km coastline and a stunning sea view.

The first phase of HOIANA covers an area of over 165 hectares, with the second

phase project commencing in 2021. Utilizing its unique coastline, the next

phase of the resort will focus on increasing the number of guest rooms as well

as the expansion of retail areas, including beach resorts and a Vietnamese

Village. Future developments also include facilities such as water and adrenaline

park, observation deck, etc., all with the aim to create the finest

entertainment hub of Southeast Asia. At the same time, taking advantage of its

geographical location, HOIANA will target at bringing in tourists from

Southeast Asia as its main source markets in the future. Suncity Group believes

that HOIANA will bring significant revenue and sustainable development

prospects, and is a demonstration of its determination to gradually evolve into

an integrated resort operator and actively expand its resort management

business.

In addition, through

Suncity Group Holdings Limited (1383.HK), Suncity Group is now the single

largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (102.HK), and

participates in both operations of Tigre de Cristal Resort Phase I in

Vladivostok, Russia and the development of the resort’s second phase.

Currently, Tigre de Cristal Phase I is the largest integrated resort in Russia,

with a positive trend in business and revenue growth driven by the local

Russian clientele. Set to

open for preview in late 2022 and grandly open in 2023, the Phase

II development project will also commence in 2021, doubling the number of

entertainment facilities as well as tripling the number of guest rooms. The

project will also add to the resort 4 new restaurants and bars, premium outlet

and duty free shopping, multi-functional area, and a beach club and spa. Thanks

to its prime location in Northeast Asia, Tigre de Cristal will be well suited

for Japanese and Korean travellers. In the future, the Group will focus on

developing local Russian clientele, while introducing Japanese and Korean

travellers to the resort as the target source market.

Through the acquisition of Suntrust

Home Developers, Inc. (Stock Code: SUN:PM), Suncity Group is also actively

engaging in the development of the Westside City Integrated Resort in the heart

of Entertainment City in Manila, Philippines. The project covers an area of

over 20 hectares and is set to open its doors before 2023, creating the hub of

entertainment of Philippines together with our local partners.

Moreover, Suncity Group is expanding

into East Asia to further target at Japanese and Korean travellers, with plans

to develop resorts in Miyako Island of Okinawa and Niseko of Hokkaido in Japan,

with construction to begin in 2021. The Group plans to build a resort hotel in the

Yonaha Maehama Beach Area, which is known as “the most beautiful beach in the

East”, in Miyako Island of Okinawa, Japan and is expected to complete in 2023. The

resort will provide 100 hotel rooms and 40 private villas with their own pools,

as well as a variety of special water sports, including stand-up paddling,

snorkelling and deep diving. In addition, the Group plans to build a luxury

resort in Niseko of Hokkaido, Japan, which owns the reputation as one of the “Top

10 Ski Resorts in the World”. With development plans in the works in 2021, the

project will cover an area of approximately 20 hectares, combining the natural

beauty of Niseko and convenient leisure amenities. The completion of these new

integrated resorts will serve as a testament to Suncity Group’s determination

to become Asia’s leading integrated resort operator and an enterprise rooted in

Macao that is actively responding to the national policy of “going global”.

Adhering to the spirit of patriotism,

Suncity Group has been actively supporting the policy of the Macao Special

Administrative Region Government, placing the development of the Motherland as

our top priority. Through the business expansion of Sun Food and Beverage in

the Mainland, Suncity Group aims to bring in the best of foreign cultures and

contribute to the country’s prosperity. Since last year, Sun Food and Beverage

established 8 restaurants in Chengdu and Chongqing, including “Danang

Vietnamese Cuisine”, “Pho Thuy”, “Bangkok Cock” and “Đồ ăn vỉa hè Hoi An Danang”.

Together with HOIANA, invested by Suncity Group Holdings Limited in Central

Vietnam, the Group strives to introduce Vietnam’s culture of gastronomy to the

Mainland.

In order to

further expand its footprint in the Mainland, Sun Food and Beverage is

preparing to open more quality branded restaurants in 2021. In the meantime,

Sun Food and Beverage has successfully created new cooperation opportunities

for the catering industry in Macao and the Mainland by taking initiative to

organise investment visits to the Mainland. Currently, Sun Food and Beverage is

actively supporting the “Luzu Temple District Renovation Project” of Chongqing

as the company plans to open at the site more branded restaurants presenting

Vietnamese cuisine, not just to increase company revenue, but also to help

reinvigorate the old district. In addition, Sun Food and Beverage is preparing

to set up a joint venture with Macao’s catering industry and open 3 restaurants

in the area, bringing Macao-style hot pot, Portuguese cuisine and local desserts

to Chongqing. This move not only enriches Mainland’s catering market, but is

also a way to support the Macao Special Administrative Region Government’s core

effort to promote Macao as “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

In the

entertainment sector, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited has been actively

expanding its entertainment-related businesses, covering film productions,

online films, concerts and other commercial performing arts. In 2021, Sun

Entertainment Culture Limited will expand its footprint in Southeast Asia

through its subsidiaries in Japan and Malaysia, and is also enthusiastically

preparing for the full recovery of the film industry this year. Currently,

productions of film and TV drama invested by the Group from last year have been

completed and are scheduled to be released in 2021, including “Limbo” starring

Gordon Lam, which is scheduled to participate in international film festivals,

“Dust to Dust” starring Gordon Lam and Da Peng, “Mom, Don’t Do That” produced

by and starring Alyssa Chia. In addition, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited

will be producing Macao’s first action and car racing film this year, with Han

Han as producer of the film. For the acclaimed films “SPL: Sha Po Lang” and

“Paradox”, production of the sequels “SPL III: War Needs Lord” and “Paradox II”

will also begin in 2021.

As Alvin Chau,

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group stated, the tough year

2020 is now in the past. With the new COVID-19 vaccines being distributed

worldwide, the global economy is expected to soon recover, which will be

conducive to a strong growth of the motherland and Macao’s social, economic and

tourism sectors in 2021. At the same time, staying true to the core values of

patriotism, he understands that the prosperity of Macao and the country are

inextricably linked. In the future, Suncity Group will continue to look forward

to a prosperous future together with the country and Macao by vigorously

upholding and following the long-term direction of the country in all aspects.

