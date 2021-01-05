Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) facilitates upskilling & reskilling with online MBAs & courses

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – As

we to move into Phase 3 of Covid-19 towards the end of 2020, flexibility and

adaptability remains an indefinite priority for Singaporeans as the labour

market adjusts to the new normal. This renders upskilling and reskilling a

necessity for professionals to remain employable. Riding in tandem, the

Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) delivers a series of

online MBAs and short courses to equip the workforce with ample opportunities to

ride the wave.





Career

Resilience in Times Of Change





Armed with a vision for lifelong learning,

MDIS strengthens its resolve to offer educational experiences that are fresh

and industry-relevant. This fully maximises the future readiness of employees

and jobseekers for local and international career success.

Organisations seeking to invest in

resources to upskill and enhance the leadership potential of future managers

can consider among MDIS’ online MBAs that cover five specialised areas: events management, health

management, leadership and innovation, hospitality & tourism management,

and marketing. With a flexible postgraduate curriculum tailored for the dynamic

global business environment, employees can look forward to building career

resilience and accelerate professional pursuits as they step into the new albeit

volatile economic conditions. Likewise, jobseekers can perform better in a

competitive job market with sharpened managerial efficacies – a trait that’s

never been more necessary than today.

In addition, MDIS is also offering industry-based short courses to allow employees and jobseekers to

reinvent and acquire new skills to keep pace with evolving business needs and

market trends. With 10 disciplines to choose from, prospective students can

consider taking up a single-day course or one of up to three months.





Carving

the Way Forward

While the pandemic may have accelerated

the need for skills expansion and upgrading, this should not be viewed as a

by-product of economic crises but a strategy to face unknown challenges that

lie ahead. Being ready for the unforeseen is pertinent to career success, a

value that MDIS inculcates in its students as it carves generations of lifelong

learners of tomorrow.

About MDIS

Founded in 1956, MDIS is Singapore’s

oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. It offers

internationally-accredited courses in Business and Management, Education,

Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology,

Life Sciences, Languages and Education, Media and Communications, Psychology,

Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environment Management.

These are offered in partnership with renowned universities in the United

Kingdom.

For more information, visit our website here.