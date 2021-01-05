Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) facilitates upskilling & reskilling with online MBAs & courses
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – As
we to move into Phase 3 of Covid-19 towards the end of 2020, flexibility and
adaptability remains an indefinite priority for Singaporeans as the labour
market adjusts to the new normal. This renders upskilling and reskilling a
necessity for professionals to remain employable. Riding in tandem, the
Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) delivers a series of
online MBAs and short courses to equip the workforce with ample opportunities to
ride the wave.
Career
Resilience in Times Of Change
Armed with a vision for lifelong learning,
MDIS strengthens its resolve to offer educational experiences that are fresh
and industry-relevant. This fully maximises the future readiness of employees
and jobseekers for local and international career success.
Organisations seeking to invest in
resources to upskill and enhance the leadership potential of future managers
can consider among MDIS’ online MBAs that cover five specialised areas: events management, health
management, leadership and innovation, hospitality & tourism management,
and marketing. With a flexible postgraduate curriculum tailored for the dynamic
global business environment, employees can look forward to building career
resilience and accelerate professional pursuits as they step into the new albeit
volatile economic conditions. Likewise, jobseekers can perform better in a
competitive job market with sharpened managerial efficacies – a trait that’s
never been more necessary than today.
In addition, MDIS is also offering industry-based short courses to allow employees and jobseekers to
reinvent and acquire new skills to keep pace with evolving business needs and
market trends. With 10 disciplines to choose from, prospective students can
consider taking up a single-day course or one of up to three months.
Carving
the Way Forward
While the pandemic may have accelerated
the need for skills expansion and upgrading, this should not be viewed as a
by-product of economic crises but a strategy to face unknown challenges that
lie ahead. Being ready for the unforeseen is pertinent to career success, a
value that MDIS inculcates in its students as it carves generations of lifelong
learners of tomorrow.
About MDIS
Founded in 1956, MDIS is Singapore’s
oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. It offers
internationally-accredited courses in Business and Management, Education,
Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology,
Life Sciences, Languages and Education, Media and Communications, Psychology,
Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environment Management.
These are offered in partnership with renowned universities in the United
Kingdom.
For more information, visit our website here.