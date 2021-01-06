DIT Group grew rapidly in 2020 with 72% increase in sales volume

Speeding Up Business Expansion Nationwide by Signing Several Strategic Cooperation Agreements and Collaborating with CCRE Group

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 – DIT Group Limited (“DIT” or the “Company” which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 726), an innovative high-tech company specializing in businesses in the whole value chain of prefabricated construction in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), grew rapidly in 2020 in terms of operating results: its full-year production volume increased by 66% and sales volume rose by 72%. The rapid growth in the Group’s business scale was mainly attributable to strong market demand driven by Chinese government’s policies on fostering the country’s prefabricated construction industry. The growth was also due to the Group’s successful establishment of five green construction industrial parks during the year, including those in Dengfeng City, Zhumadian City, Luoyang City and Tongxu County in Henan Province, and Ding’an County in Hainan Province, and the completion and the launch of six green construction industrial parks in Zhoukou City and Tongxu County in Henan Province, Jiaozhou City in Shandong Province, Huai’an City and Nantong City in Jiangsu Province and Yuxi City in Yunnan Province.

The Group signed strategic cooperation agreements with a number of renowned enterprises in 2020, including JD.com Group, Jinke Property Group, Sunriver Holdings Group and Jujiang Construction Group, etc. The collaborations with the well-established companies have resulted in synergies which allow DIT Group to further expand its business and build up its business presence nationwide. This has also enhanced the Group’s capabilities of running businesses across the whole value chain of prefabricated construction and provided a stable source of orders for this year.

In July 2020, Mr. Wu Po Sum, the controlling shareholder of the Group, increased his shareholding in the Company for a consideration of approximately HK$303 million; in December 2020, Mr. Liu Weixing, the chairman of the board of directors and executive director of the Group, and Mr. Guo Weiqiang, the chief executive officer and executive director of the Group, increased their shareholdings in the Company for a total consideration of over HK$1.6 million. These moves reflected the confidence of the major shareholder and senior management in the prospects of the Group’s future development and its enterprise value. In addition, the Group adopted a stock option scheme in July 2020, under which a total of approximately 202 million stock options were granted to senior executives. This arrangement will bind together the interests of the employees and those of the Company and its shareholders tightly as it motivates the grantees to be more proactive at work, and can effectively retain and motivate the key talents, thereby promoting the long-term, steady development of DIT Group.

DIT Group is committed to becoming a leading solution provider for smart buildings. In 2020, the Group announced its new “Intelligent Construction of Home” strategy, which aims at creating an innovative model of running businesses in the whole value chain of prefabricated industry with synergy. The Group devotes itself to technological innovation along the whole value chain in such businesses as construction of smart residential buildings and promoting the development of the prefabricated construction industry. Meanwhile, the Group plans to set up a new business model for the whole value chain of the industry by developing a “turnkey” business model that encompasses design, intelligent prefabricated construction, landscaping service and interior decoration in the entire life cycle of a prefabricated construction project.

DIT Group’s chief executive officer and executive director Guo Weiqiang said, “DIT Group has been forging ahead with its business development and growing rapidly since it joined the family of the CCRE Group. It has been producing encouraging results. The Group will draw on the technological advantage afforded by the operation of businesses that span the whole value chain of prefabricated construction and will continue to collaborate with the CCRE Group to build its footholds across China more quickly. It will also actively develop new projects to explore the blue ocean in the market for prefabricated construction. Now that the state has adopted a policy on fostering the prefabricated construction industry, the Group is confident about its prospect and plans to expand its share of China’s market rapidly in three to five years. It will also commit itself to enabling consumers to enjoy a safer, comfortable life at smart residential buildings and contributing to China’s new type of urbanization and the modernization of the country’s construction industry.”

About DIT Group Limited

Headquartered in Changsha and Zhengzhou China, DIT Group Limited is an innovative high-tech enterprise that specializes in businesses throughout the entire value chain of prefabricated construction (PC). The company is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 726.HK), and is also the first listed company in China’s PC industry.

The Group promotes the modernization of construction industry, and its businesses cover the entire value chain of the PC industry, including R&D, PC components manufacturing, franchise and consultation of PC plants, and manufacturing of intelligent PC equipment. The Group has already set up several smart PC equipment plants nationwide. It runs fifteen self-operated PC plants and several plants owned and operated by franchisees.

By adopting the world’s first business model of combining engineering, manufacture, procurement and construction (EMPC), which is created by Drawin Group, DIT Group has been widely recognized by its clients for its technology and products. DIT Group has green construction industrial parks in over 45 cities in 22 provinces nationwide, providing service for projects under construction with a total site area of 6 million square meters in China.