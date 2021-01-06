Burkhard Eling takes up role of CEO at Dachser

The next generation has arrived: A new Executive Board team for the new year

KEMPTEN / HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 6 January 2021 –

On January 1, Burkhard Eling became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and

Spokesperson of the Executive Board of logistics provider Dachser. He heads the Corporate Strategy,

Human Resources, Marketing executive unit, which also includes Corporate Key

Account Management and the Corporate Governance & Compliance division.

Eling succeeds Bernhard Simon, who will take over as Chairman of the Supervisory

Board of the family-owned company in mid-2021.

Burkhard Eling (CEO)





The

new Executive Board: (from left to right) Robert Erni (CFO), Alexander Tonn

(COO Road Logistics), Burkhard Eling (CEO), Edoardo Podestà (COO Air & Sea

Logistics) and Stefan Hohm (CDO).

Also moving to the Supervisory Board with Simon is the

former Chief Operations Officer (COO) Road Logistics, Michael Schilling. In

response, Dachser has made further changes to the Executive Board as of January

1, 2021. Two Dachser managers of many years’ standing have been promoted to the

logistics provider’s operational management body: Stefan Hohm as Chief

Development Officer (CDO) and Alexander Tonn as COO Road Logistics. They are

joined on the Executive Board by Robert Erni, who left DSV Panalpina to join

Dachser on September 1, 2020 and has taken up the role of Chief Financial

Officer (CFO). The five-man Executive Board team is completed by Edoardo

Podestà, who has been COO Air & Sea Logistics since October 2019.

Career as CFO with focus on innovation

Eling, 49, joined Dachser in 2012 as deputy head of the Finance, Legal and Tax executive unit.

He joined the Executive Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) the

following year, since when he has been responsible for the logistics provider’s

group-wide strategic idea and innovation management program. With a

degree in industrial engineering, Eling joined Dachser from the engineering and

service group Bilfinger SE, where he was Head of the controlling and internal

audit departments, CFO of a US subsidiary and of an international facility

management service provider. Eling started his career with the construction

companies Hochtief AG and Philipp Holzmann AG.

With sound judgment and agility

“My fellow board members and I are taking over an

extremely robust and fast-growing company that even the challenges of the

coronavirus crisis haven’t managed to throw off course. With their tremendous

know-how and commitment, the people at Dachser have succeeded in maintaining

the supply chains of our global customers even under adverse conditions,” says

Burkhard Eling, CEO of Dachser. “With the trust and

support of the founding family, we as an Executive Board team, will preserve

the unique, people-oriented culture of Dachser as a family-owned company. At

the same time, we will continue to develop the company with sound judgment and

agility on its way to becoming the world’s most integrated logistics provider,”

Eling continues.

New Executive Board team with a wealth of experience

Alexander

Tonn is a new member of

Dachser’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2021. As COO Road Logistics, he will

be responsible for the European overland transport networks for industrial

goods and food. In addition, he will continue to lead the European

Logistics Germany business unit. Tonn, 47, has been with the company for over 20 years,

having held managerial positions including at Dachser’s Allgäu logistics center

in Memmingen and at company headquarters, where he was responsible for the

logistics provider’s global contract logistics business for several years.

Stefan

Hohm, 48, will

head the newly created IT & Development executive unit as Chief Development

Officer (CDO). Hohm has been working for Dachser for 27 years, during which

time he has managed, among other things, the branches in Erfurt

(Thuringia) and Hof (Upper Franconia). Most recently, he was Corporate Director for the logistics

provider’s research and development work as well as its Corporate Solutions

business. Besides the further development of IT, he is now also responsible for

worldwide contract logistics.

Burkhard Eling’s successor as CFO is Robert Erni,

an internationally experienced logistics finance manager, who took over as CFO

on January 1, 2021 after a four-month induction and transition phase. Before

joining Dachser, the 54-year-old Swiss national was Group CFO at logistics

provider Panalpina for nearly seven years.

There are no changes to Dachser’s air and sea freight

business, which has been led by Edoardo Podestà, COO Air & Sea

Logistics, since October 2019. The 58-year-old Italian, based in Hong Kong,

became Managing Director of Dachser’s air and sea freight business in the Asia

Pacific business unit in 2014. Podestà is also a highly experienced Dachser

manager. He joined the company in 2003 when it acquired the joint venture Züst

Ambrosetti Far East Ltd.

About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s

leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems,

Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to

provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees

based in 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net

revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics

provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric

tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48

locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is

located in Hong Kong.

