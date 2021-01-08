TEVTA, Citizens Archives of Pakistan to aware student on cultural heritage through Museum on Wheels

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Citizens Atrchives of Pakistan joined hands to promote cultural heritage through Museum on Wheels (MOW) project.

In this regard an online Memorendum of Understanding was signed here on Friday. Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique and Oscar Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy signed the MoU. President CAP Amin Jan, COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

The collaboration will optimize innovation based projects for society and capacity building of students of TEVTA. As per MoU CAP will provide guided tours at TEVTA institutions and conduct History Training Workshops for TEVTA students. While TEVTA will provide facilitation of MOW, identify different locations and facilitate access and students to tour MOW at TEVTA Institutes.

While addressing on occasion Ali Salman said that TEVTA is practically taking all measures to keep its students aware with cultural heritage. He said that MOW is the replica version of state of the art museum of CAP. The museum will be setup on a 45 feet containner, which will be displayed in 20 institutes across Punjab.

He said that this container will visit TEVTA institutes soon after formal approval from Home Department. The students belongs to rural areas should remain connected with our cultural and history and this project will its role in this regard, he added.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy said that container will be equipped with interactive, immersive and educational exhibits powered by audio-visual presentations and art demonstrations for educating communities including students about Pakistan’s history, arts, culture, and literature. The mobile museum demonstrates the strength and spirit of Pakistan from the perspective of a citizen and will operate as a learning center providing access to diverse programming, as well as more inclusive exhibition design for a participatory experience especially for students, she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION