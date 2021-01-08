Cisco Appoints New President and Chairman for Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China

SINGAPORE – Media

Cisco,

the worldwide technology leader, today announced the appointment of Dave West as the new President, and Irving Tan as Chairman

for its Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China business.

Dave

is taking over from Miyuki Suzuki who has decided to retire after an

illustrious career spanning nearly four decades. Dave has been with Cisco for

20 years and held various leadership roles during that period. Most recently,

he was the Head of Cisco Japan, where he launched the Japan Country

Digitization initiative, built important strategic alliances with key Japanese

companies, and drove sustained growth in one of the most strategic markets in

the region.

Prior

to that, Dave held global leadership roles in Cisco, including leading

worldwide Enterprise Networking and Security sales. He has also led Cisco’s

technology business in Asia-Pacific and Japan and served as the Chief

Technology Officer for the region. Dave has spearheaded various key

initiatives, designed and implemented innovative go-to-market models, and led

multi-year digital transformations for customers.

Irving

is moving back to Singapore after spending three years in the US where he was

the Executive

Vice President and Chief of Operations. During his time running

Operations, Irving led an incredible transformation and managed effectively and

gracefully through several global challenges — most recently leading many of

Cisco’s pandemic response efforts.

Before moving to the US, Irving held multiple

leadership roles in Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, including leading

the region. He grew the business consistently during his four-year tenure and

advanced Cisco’s position as one of the most trusted IT partner for companies. Irving will

partner with Dave and his leadership team on special projects to drive growth

across the region.

Commenting

on his appointment, Dave West said: “We are witnessing a major shift in the way

businesses operate with technology driving the change. Home to some of the

fastest growing and diverse economies in the world, Asia is leading the charge

on this front. As a global leader in networking, collaboration, and

cybersecurity, we are committed to working with our customers and partners to accelerate

their digital transformation so they are ready for the future and can fully

leverage the growth opportunities that are opening up. I am delighted to be

given the opportunity to lead our business in this dynamic region and am

looking forward to building on our success”.

“During

his 20 years at Cisco, most recently as the head of Japan, Dave has

demonstrated a strong understanding of the region, a great talent for

recognizing and maximizing market trends and transitions, and the ability to

motivate teams and drive growth. He’s the right leader at the right time. I am

delighted that Irving is taking on the role of Chairman for APJC. His

experience on the Executive Leadership Team, and as a former leader of APJC,

will be invaluable to our efforts to drive sustained growth in the region.”

said Gerri Elliott, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing

Officer at Cisco. “I also want to thank Miyuki for her

immeasurable contributions to our customers, partners, and teams, and to me

personally. She’s a tremendous leader, leaves a great legacy behind, and I’m

looking forward to partnering with Dave to build on that great foundation.”

Currently

based in Tokyo, Dave will relocate to Cisco’s Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater

China headquarters in Singapore.

