Prudential Launches New Research that Underscores Critical Role of Technology in Improving Healthcare in Asia

81%

of respondents say technology has improved their access to health services

71%

believe that in the future they will be more reliant on technology to improve

their personal health and wellbeing

Prudential’s

new Asia-wide study recommends increased public-private co-operation to maximise

the benefits of digital health technologies HONG KONG SAR

– Media OutReach – 11

January 2021 – Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) today released The

Pulse of Asia — The Health of Asia Barometer, a report written by The Economist

Intelligence Unit (EIU), which underscores the unprecedented opportunity

offered by digital health technologies to improve access to healthcare in Asia. The research,

which explores attitudes to healthcare in Asia, highlights the demand for tools

and services to help people in the region better navigate the healthcare

system. It also highlights the opportunity for governments to

partner with the private sector to maximise the potential of digital

healthcare. High rates of digital

health technology adoption

The report, which

surveyed 5,000 adults across 13 markets in Asia, found

that only around half of respondents (54%) believe that medical care is

accessible and affordable. More concerningly, less than a quarter (22%) say

they can easily access exercise and fitness facilities that would help improve

their personal health and wellness in the coming year. However, the Asia-wide

research also underlines the potential of technology to directly combat these

challenges. Over four fifths (81%) of respondents say technology has already improved

their access to health services and nearly two thirds (60%) believe it has

improved the affordability. And this consumer

appetite towards the digitisation of health shows no sign of abating – three

years from now 71% of those surveyed said they will rely on technology even

more heavily to improve their personal health and wellbeing. Public-private action to improve healthcare

To fulfil the potential of digital healthcare, the

report recommends greater public-private collaboration, suggesting that governments partner with private companies

to deliver digitally-innovative ways to promote and manage health and wellness

among citizens.

The report also highlights the

opportunity for governments to improve public health information through

digital channels. According to the research, social media is the most

frequently cited source of personal health and wellness information. However,

the survey respondents overwhelmingly agreed that the most trustworthy sources are

national government and public health authorities. Governments can seize the

opportunity by becoming the most reliable source of quality health information

for citizens.

The report also recommends that

governments look to promote connected health devices, but that these need to be

underpinned by strict data governance. Data security will enable health data to

be safely centralised, empowering governments to design better policies and

build more targeted healthcare infrastructure.

Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, commented,

“This ground-breaking research demonstrates that while Asia has already begun

to embrace digital health technologies, the region is still some way from realising

the full potential technology has to offer. The private and public sectors need

to come together to make these opportunities a reality, and in doing so, improve

health and wellness outcomes for individuals.

“Making digital healthcare a

reality is an integral part of our efforts at Prudential. Through our app, Pulse by Prudential, we have linked up with partners

at the forefront of innovation to deliver health information and guidance, as

well as provide access to medical professionals. Our goal in doing this is to enable people to live well, for longer.”

Charles Ross, Editorial Director from

the EIU, commented, “Our research shows that to

make health and wellbeing more accessible and affordable, the public and

private sectors need to come together to seize the initiative. A key way to do

this is by breaking down ‘data silos’ between disparate healthcare services and

creating secure connections between health apps, devices and centralised

digital patient records.”

About Pulse of Asia – Health of Asia Barometer

Prudential commissioned the new Pulse of Asia – Health of Asia Barometer

report to highlight the challenges people in the region face in improving their

health and wellbeing. It is based on a survey of 5,000 people from 13 countries

and territories in Asia — Cambodia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia,

Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and

Vietnam. Respondents range from 21 to 55 years old and cross income groups.

The full report can be accessed at pulseofasia.economist.com

About Prudential Corporation Asia

https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/

Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) is a business

unit of Prudential plc*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, as well as its asset management business, Eastspring Investments.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Prudential helps people get the most out of life

through savings, protection and investment solutions that meet their diverse

and evolving needs.

Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations

spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India,

Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan,

Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has a presence in eight markets,

covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo, Uganda and

Zambia. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential delivers

comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16 million customers across

the two continents.

Eastspring Investments manages investments in Asia on

behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading

Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets

as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220

billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across

a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.

In line with the company’s mission to make healthcare

affordable and accessible for all, ‘Pulse by Prudential‘ (Pulse) was

first introduced in Malaysia in August 2019. Today, Pulse is available in 12

markets across Asia and Africa. The app uses AI-powered self-help tools and

real-time information to serve as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users,

helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. As

at January 2021, the app has been downloaded more than 16 million times in

Asia. For more information on Pulse: www.wedopulse.com.

* Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of

London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).

It is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company

whose principal place of business is in the United States nor with The

Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company

incorporated in the United Kingdom.



