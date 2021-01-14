Bears in the air: DHL flies two Himalayan brown bears to their new homes

The

two highly-endangered bears are settling in Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife in

Jordan after a temperature-controlled multimodal journey from Islamabad

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 14 January 2021 – Bubloo

and Suzie, two 17-year old highly-endangered Himalayan brown bears, took the

flight of a lifetime and have safely arrived at Al Ma’wa for Nature and

Wildlife in Jordan. After months of extensive preparation, which included

health checks, planning of routes, customs clearance and training for the

bears, DHL Global Forwarding and FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare

organization, brought Bubloo and Suzie to their new home on 17 December.

“Being able to leverage our logistics expertise,

temperature-controlled capabilities and customs clearance solutions to help

animals, such as Bubloo and Suzie, relocate brings another perspective to our

mission of “Connecting People, Improving Lives”. The successful move, like so

many others that we have done, might have required more elaborate planning but brought

the teams so much satisfaction. We are glad that the bears are settling in

their new home in time to ring in the New Year,” said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL

Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

The freight forwarding specialist of Deutsche

Post DHL Group managed the logistics of flying the animals, while veterinary

specialists from FOUR PAWS, who accompanied them on the same flight, provided

insights to make the journey comfortable for the bears. DHL chauffeured Bubloo

and Suzie, weighing 120 kilograms and 90 kilograms respectively, to the Islamabad

International Airport in custom-built cages that adhere to the International

Air Transport Association’s regulations. From there, they boarded their flight

to Jordan with a short layover in Doha.

“We are pleased to report that, after their

first-class flight experience that ended at the Queen Alia International

Airport, Bubloo and Suzie are thriving in their new home. The months of detailed

planning with DHL in coordination with local Pakistan officials and the

financial help of American businessman Eric S. Margolis, have paid off as the

bears begin to build their new lives at Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife, a

sanctuary run by the Princess Alia Foundation and FOUR PAWS,” said Dr. Amir

Khalil, FOUR PAWS veterinarian and leader of the rescue mission.

On 30 November, DHL and FOUR PAWS relocated Kaavan,

also known as the world’s loneliest elephant, from the Marghazar Zoo in

Islamabad to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary. In previous years, DHL

successfully helped four

grown endangered Ussuri brown bears travel across continents from Japan to

England, and sent two

giant pandas on a climate-neutral journey from China to Finland.

Note to editors:

Kaavan, a 36-year old Asian

elephant, was the first-ever adult elephant that was flown out of Pakistan. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the

logistics that moved the Asian elephant, which was kept captive for decades in

a Pakistan Zoo, to a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary to live out its days in

comfort and good company.





