Huntkey Presents at the All-Digital CES 2021

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 January 2021 – Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, announces that today it presents at the All-digital CES 2021, the most influential tech event in the world.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the world’s largest electronics sourcing fair CES 2021 will be held all digitally from Jan. 11-14, 2021. During this period, all the exhibitors can access to the digital platform developed by CES to showcase their new products and technologies as well as schedule meetings with the attendees.

Huntkey is a frequenter of CES. To take this once-a-year opportunity, Huntkey will introduce its PD Chargers, Surge Protectors, Power Strips, LED Desk Lamps as well as other product categories to the attendees.

PD Chargers

PD charger is a main product category of Huntkey, and many mainstream cell phone brands are using Huntkey chargers. Huntkey has developed a wide variety of cell phone chargers output power of which is designed from 20 to 90W. To meet different charging needs, several models are equipped with USB-A and USB-C charging ports, for example, the 65W USB-C charger comes with one USB-C port to deliver a fast charging speed, and two USB-A ports for the charging for traditional phones.

Huntkey has also released 65W GaN charger to the markets. The charger features two charging ports – one USB-C port and one USB-A port. The USB-C port is designed for fast charging speed, independently, it can output 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A or 20V3.25A, 65W at the maximum. The USB-A port can output 5V3A or 9V3A, 27W at the maximum.

Surge Protectors & Power Strips

Huntkey is a key player in surge protector and power strip market, it provides multiple types of sockets and plugs, including US, EU, AU, SA and Universal types, as well as different cable length to meet its worldwide customers’ needs.

Huntkey’s surge protectors and power strips are made of flame-retardant material, and are warranted with multiple protections to ensure safety, like over-load protection, over-heat protection and over-voltage protection. They are all flame-retardant and equipped with an inside integral copper bar that can be able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. The less energy is consumed, the lower electricity bills will be. All of them come with a 3- year warranty.





LED Desk Lamps

Tow models of Huntkey LED desk lamps are available to the markets. Huntkey desk lamps are energy-efficient and eye-protective for home and office use. These desk lamps are integrated with multiple touch-controllable sensors, like step-less dimming bars, wireless chargers, USB charging ports, and alarm clocks. They are well-suited for reading, working or studying.

To learn more about Huntkey, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About CES

CES(Consumer Electronics Show) is a world renowned trade show annually held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to host presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer’s Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier – the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and it can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants.