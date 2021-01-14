Marine Stewardship Council: Assortment of top chefs combine for sustainable seafood cookbook

The collaboration aims to encourage shoppers to make the best environmental choice when buying the seafood they love

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 14 January 2021 – The

Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) — an environmental not-for-profit — is

launching its first sustainable seafood cookbook in collaboration with top sensational

chefs from across the globe. It is part of an initiative to encourage and

inspire shoppers to commit to making the best environmental choice when buying

the seafood they love this year, and beyond.

The Blue Cookbook is

a digital collection of delicious recipes featuring a variety of species and

styles which appeal to a range of preferences and tastes. Options include seared

king prawns, haddock and broccoli bake, hake with cantonese glaze

and steamed halibut with rice wine. Also contained within its pages is the environmental story behind the fish we eat, showing

consumers how their actions can have a big ripple effect on ocean health.

Some of the contributors to the project are culinary

director Lucas Glanville from Grand Hyatt Singapore and Executive chef Otto

Goh from the Shangri-La Hotel Group in China. All those involved are strong advocates for sustainable

fishing and responsible sourcing.

Anne Gabriel,

Programme Director for Oceania and Singapore at the Marine Stewardship Council

said: “A new year

has arrived, and with it a chance to make better choices for ourselves, our

planet and our oceans. We’ve teamed up with incredible chefs to launch a unique

sustainable seafood cookbook which features delicious, healthy and future-friendly

recipes from across the globe. By choosing to buy from sustainable sources,

everyone can help make sure the seafood we love can be enjoyed for years to

come.”

Chef Lucas

Glanville, who has contributed a Seared King Prawns said: “Singapore diners and consumers are ready to

embrace sustainable seafood as a way of life. The people are savvy, and the

market is articulate about what is good for the environment. Our hotel has seen

amazing growth in business due to our sustainable philosophy. This is all

thanks to the support of our diners. We are all accountable for the future, we

should do our part to protect the oceans for our future generation.”

The ocean is a vital part of human life on our planet. It provides

a major source of protein to more than 3 billion people1, and millions

rely on fisheries for their livelihood2. However, the oceans are

under threat – 34% of global fisheries have been fished beyond sustainable

limits, with this trend continuing to worsen slightly3.

For more than 20 years, the MSC has been tackling the problem of overfishing

by incentivizing people to change their behaviour when buying seafood, through its

certification and labelling program. Its international collaborative of

partners including scientists, NGOs, fisheries, seafood companies, retailers,

and restaurants work hand in hand to ensure seafood is wild, delicious, and

above all else, sustainable.

NOTES TO

EDITORS

Assets:



cookbook will be available from Thursday 14 January 2021 at https://stories.msc.org/sg/blue-cookbook/ The fullcookbook will be available from Thursday 14 January 2021 at

Additional

quotes from chef contributors are available on request

References:

1 UN FAO — State of the

World’s Fisheries and Agriculture Report 2020 page 67

2 UN FAO — State of the World’s Fisheries and

Agriculture Report 2020 page 95

3 UN FAO — State of the

World’s Fisheries and Agriculture Report 2020 page 7

About the Marine Stewardship Council:

The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means it is fully

traceable to a wild-catch fishery which has been

independently certified to the MSC’s science-based standard for sustainable fishing.

Fisheries

representing more than 17% of the world’s wild marine catch are engaged in its

certification programme and more than 18,000 different MSC labelled products

are available on shelves across the globe*. (*figures correct as of 31 March

2020). For more information visit msc.org or visit our

social media pages:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MSCecolabel?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mscecolabel_sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSCinSingapore

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/361644/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOyikbSTLVihdPaJ1CxeqRQ?view_as=subscriber