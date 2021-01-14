Kincentric Best Employers in Malaysia Embrace the Next Normal in Extraordinary Ways
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
– Media OutReach – 14
January 2021 – Never in history have employee engagement experiences played a
more crucial role than it has in 2020. The unprecedented challenges that
businesses have undergone have shown us that it is people, more than any other
factors that carry a company through a crisis towards success.
With decades of expertise
in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and
talent advisory services, Kincentric (a Spencer Stuart Company) helps
organizations to be the best in the business through their Best Employers program, a leading employer benchmarking
program measuring and recognizing extraordinary employers demonstrating workplace
excellence.
For 20 years, the
Kincentric Best Employers program has recognized leading employers across the
world who are committed to realizing great workplace experiences. Selected by
an independent panel of judges, these organizations are leading the way in
aspects that are crucial for success — employee engagement, agility, engaging
leadership and talent focus.
In 2020, Kincentric Best
Employers in Malaysia have consistently found new and innovative ways to
empower and motivate their people throughout a very challenging year, creating
a work environment where people feel appreciated, highly connected and inspired
to do their best, every day. As we begin 2021, we look at how our Best
Employers in Malaysia have applied an agile approach to strategy, measurement
and delivery of the Employee eXperience to prepare for the next normal.
edotco
Group Sdn Bhd
- Best Employer in Malaysia
and recipient of the Commitment to Engaging Leadership special award, the
integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company employed three
key strategies, namely timely and empathetic communication, personal involvement
of senior leadership and people managers in employee development programs, and
activation of people managers as informal mentors.
- Apart from regular and
prompt updates to employees on business and COVID-19 related developments, the
organization focused on sustaining employee resilience through financial,
mental and physical wellbeing in 2020, doubling down on employee development
investment by 50% to future-proof its workforce via digital competencies.
- “At edotco, we
believe in never letting a crisis go to waste. The COVID-19 pandemic had bought
home 2 new values into our organization (Resilience and Empathy) as the anchor
that keeps our ship grounded. While we had shifted some of our priorities,
adopting these principles helped our leadership team remain laser-focused in
engaging our employees in a united manner and provided us with a framework to
navigate through these turbulent waters. I believe we will emerge stronger as
an organization come 2021,” says Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer.
Hartalega Sdn Bhd
- As one of the world’s
leading glove manufacturers, this second-time Best Employer was an integral
part of the support system for the fight against COVID-19. Due to the
supernormal demands, the company had to adapt quickly to ramp up production
capacity amidst the freeze on migrant labor for which the glove industry is
highly dependent on.
- In a bid to attract
locals to meet its production challenges, Hartalega quickly improved its value
proposition for operator level jobs and accelerated the implementation of new
automation systems throughout their production facilities.
- Reflecting on the
company’s journey in the program, Kuan Vin Seung, Chief Human Resource Officer
shares “In year 2017, we decided to participate in the Kincentric Best
Employers program to put Hartalega up against the best companies, not to win it
but to learn how to be better. Having won it for the second time is really
motivating and a testament that we are on the right path to become the best in
people’s practices.”
Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad
- At the core of this
home-grown organization’s value system is C.A.R.E. (Competitive, Action,
Responsible, Ethical) – the belief that the spirit of caring is integral to the
prosperity and survival of its business. Inculcating an inclusive,
non-discriminatory work environment, Kulim continually capitalizes on employee
growth potential by grooming and preparing its workforce to meet the needs and
changes in their current jobs, with a view of the future.
- Promoting a high-performance
work culture that runs parallel with its human capital initiatives, the company
motivated and challenged employees to raise their performance through a
highly-structured performance-based reward system.
- As Tuan Haji Amran
Zakaria, Head of Corporate Services Division explains, “Our people are our
greatest asset. We must develop the right people, with the right caliber,
skills and mindset. All of these must come together. If we do not develop
people, then a lot of things are left to be desired. So, people are the
fundamental factor and we need to continuously inject fresh mindsets and new thinking
to drive the company forward.”
Roche Services (Asia Pacific)
Sdn Bhd
- A pioneer in healthcare,
Roche combines its strengths in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to drive
personalized healthcare. While some organizations found the transition into
remote work quite challenging, the company executed this seamlessly, enabled by
their existing agile ways of working. Through a creative mid-to-long term
communication and engagement plan to enable meaningful and proactive
interaction, Roche kept team spirit up by organizing activities such as zoom
cooking classes and mental well-being talks, as well as encouraged team sharing
of hobbies and games.
- Adopting flexible working
policies such as the one-time Ergonomics Assistance Programme for the purchase
of furniture, tools, devices or equipment to enable smooth work from home, the company
fostered a supportive and inclusive workplace culture to retain and attract the
best talent. The approach paid off as Roche successfully employed 180 talented
individuals during the pandemic.
- Delighted by the honor,
Martin Kikstein, General Manager says “the Kincentric Best Employer Brand Award
2020 is an endorsement we are honored to receive as we truly believe any
organization is only as good as its people. It is a meaningful award
for all of us at Roche Services & Solutions (RSS) APAC, further reinforcing
our people-first philosophy. Our collective passion to foster diversity and
inclusion made this award possible for our organization. I want to take this
opportunity to thank each and every member of my team, congratulations RSS
APAC!”
American Express
(Malaysia)
- American Express won
Kincentric Best of the Best Employer in Malaysia 2020 by delivering an
exceptional people-centric experience through three key areas — trust, open
communication and top team alignment.
- Recognizing the
importance of a health and wellness culture from the start of the pandemic,
they embarked on key initiatives beginning with the launch of a telehealth
service for colleagues and their immediate family members to consult doctors
and access expert medical care.
- American Express Malaysia
shares its success story here https://www.media-outreach.com/View/61145/
Organizations that are looking for valuable, insightful and actionable
data to identify areas to better understand employee engagement, positively
influence morale and enhance brand reputation in the next normal can visit https://www.kincentric.com/bestemployers.