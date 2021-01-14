Kincentric Best Employers in Malaysia Embrace the Next Normal in Extraordinary Ways

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

January 2021 – Never in history have employee engagement experiences played a

more crucial role than it has in 2020. The unprecedented challenges that

businesses have undergone have shown us that it is people, more than any other

factors that carry a company through a crisis towards success.

With decades of expertise

in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and

talent advisory services, Kincentric (a Spencer Stuart Company) helps

organizations to be the best in the business through their Best Employers program, a leading employer benchmarking

program measuring and recognizing extraordinary employers demonstrating workplace

excellence.

For 20 years, the

Kincentric Best Employers program has recognized leading employers across the

world who are committed to realizing great workplace experiences. Selected by

an independent panel of judges, these organizations are leading the way in

aspects that are crucial for success — employee engagement, agility, engaging

leadership and talent focus.

In 2020, Kincentric Best

Employers in Malaysia have consistently found new and innovative ways to

empower and motivate their people throughout a very challenging year, creating

a work environment where people feel appreciated, highly connected and inspired

to do their best, every day. As we begin 2021, we look at how our Best

Employers in Malaysia have applied an agile approach to strategy, measurement

and delivery of the Employee eXperience to prepare for the next normal.

edotco

Group Sdn Bhd

Best Employer in Malaysia

and recipient of the Commitment to Engaging Leadership special award, the

integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company employed three

key strategies, namely timely and empathetic communication, personal involvement

of senior leadership and people managers in employee development programs, and

activation of people managers as informal mentors.

prompt updates to employees on business and COVID-19 related developments, the

organization focused on sustaining employee resilience through financial,

mental and physical wellbeing in 2020, doubling down on employee development

investment by 50% to future-proof its workforce via digital competencies.

believe in never letting a crisis go to waste. The COVID-19 pandemic had bought

home 2 new values into our organization (Resilience and Empathy) as the anchor

that keeps our ship grounded. While we had shifted some of our priorities,

adopting these principles helped our leadership team remain laser-focused in

engaging our employees in a united manner and provided us with a framework to

navigate through these turbulent waters. I believe we will emerge stronger as

an organization come 2021,” says Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer.

Hartalega Sdn Bhd

As one of the world’s

leading glove manufacturers, this second-time Best Employer was an integral

part of the support system for the fight against COVID-19. Due to the

supernormal demands, the company had to adapt quickly to ramp up production

capacity amidst the freeze on migrant labor for which the glove industry is

highly dependent on.

locals to meet its production challenges, Hartalega quickly improved its value

proposition for operator level jobs and accelerated the implementation of new

automation systems throughout their production facilities.

company’s journey in the program, Kuan Vin Seung, Chief Human Resource Officer

shares “In year 2017, we decided to participate in the Kincentric Best

Employers program to put Hartalega up against the best companies, not to win it

but to learn how to be better. Having won it for the second time is really

motivating and a testament that we are on the right path to become the best in

people’s practices.”

Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad

At the core of this

home-grown organization’s value system is C.A.R.E. (Competitive, Action,

Responsible, Ethical) – the belief that the spirit of caring is integral to the

prosperity and survival of its business. Inculcating an inclusive,

non-discriminatory work environment, Kulim continually capitalizes on employee

growth potential by grooming and preparing its workforce to meet the needs and

changes in their current jobs, with a view of the future.

work culture that runs parallel with its human capital initiatives, the company

motivated and challenged employees to raise their performance through a

highly-structured performance-based reward system.

Zakaria, Head of Corporate Services Division explains, “Our people are our

greatest asset. We must develop the right people, with the right caliber,

skills and mindset. All of these must come together. If we do not develop

people, then a lot of things are left to be desired. So, people are the

fundamental factor and we need to continuously inject fresh mindsets and new thinking

to drive the company forward.”

Roche Services (Asia Pacific)

Sdn Bhd

A pioneer in healthcare,

Roche combines its strengths in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to drive

personalized healthcare. While some organizations found the transition into

remote work quite challenging, the company executed this seamlessly, enabled by

their existing agile ways of working. Through a creative mid-to-long term

communication and engagement plan to enable meaningful and proactive

interaction, Roche kept team spirit up by organizing activities such as zoom

cooking classes and mental well-being talks, as well as encouraged team sharing

of hobbies and games.

policies such as the one-time Ergonomics Assistance Programme for the purchase

of furniture, tools, devices or equipment to enable smooth work from home, the company

fostered a supportive and inclusive workplace culture to retain and attract the

best talent. The approach paid off as Roche successfully employed 180 talented

individuals during the pandemic.

Martin Kikstein, General Manager says “the Kincentric Best Employer Brand Award

2020 is an endorsement we are honored to receive as we truly believe any

organization is only as good as its people. It is a meaningful award

for all of us at Roche Services & Solutions (RSS) APAC, further reinforcing

our people-first philosophy. Our collective passion to foster diversity and

inclusion made this award possible for our organization. I want to take this

opportunity to thank each and every member of my team, congratulations RSS

APAC!”

American Express

(Malaysia)

American Express won

Kincentric Best of the Best Employer in Malaysia 2020 by delivering an

exceptional people-centric experience through three key areas — trust, open

communication and top team alignment.

importance of a health and wellness culture from the start of the pandemic,

they embarked on key initiatives beginning with the launch of a telehealth

service for colleagues and their immediate family members to consult doctors

and access expert medical care.

Organizations that are looking for valuable, insightful and actionable

data to identify areas to better understand employee engagement, positively

