Cree Delivers Industry Leading Efficiency to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging and Solar Markets with New Silicon Carbide Power Module Portfolio

New Wolfspeed WolfPACKTM module family enables accelerated production of high growth mid-power technologies

DURHAM, US

– Media OutReach – 20

January 2021 – Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global

leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced the launch of

its Wolfspeed WolfPACK™ power modules, extending its range of solutions and ushering

in a new era of performance for a diverse range of industrial power markets,

including electric vehicle fast charging, renewable energy and energy storage, and

industrial power applications. Using 1200V Wolfspeed® MOSFET technology, the

new modules deliver maximum efficiency in easy-to-use packages that allow designers

to significantly increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable

power systems.

Compared to

silicon, the use of silicon carbide-based power solutions enable faster,

smaller, lighter and more powerful electrical systems for a wide range of

industrial applications. The new silicon carbide modules maximize power density

while simplifying designs in a standard form factor to significantly accelerate

the production and rollout of next-generation technology for a wide range of rapidly

growing industrial markets, including off-board charging and solar energy

solutions. The offering bridges the gap between single die discrete components

and high-ampacity module solutions, giving today’s design engineers a wide breadth

of portfolio options for design requirements using Wolfspeed silicon carbide.

“The

introduction of the Wolfspeed WolfPACK™ power modules extends our power

portfolio to cover the broad spectrum of high voltage power applications, which

will help an array of high-growth industries transform as the global transition

from silicon to silicon carbide continues to accelerate,” said Jay Cameron,

senior vice president and general manager, Wolfspeed Power. “Maximizing power

density while minimizing design complexity is essential for engineers working

in the mid-power range, and the new modules simplify layouts to help accelerate

production of EV fast charging and solar infrastructures.”

Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules deliver the highest rated

current topologies commercially available, delivering unsurpassed power,

offering compact footprints that reduce system size, complexity and costs. The

modules are available in half-bridge and six-pack configurations with a variety

of on-resistance options. Visit www.wolfspeed.com/wolfspeed-wolfpack-pr for

more information.

For additional product and Company

