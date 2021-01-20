Cree Delivers Industry Leading Efficiency to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging and Solar Markets with New Silicon Carbide Power Module Portfolio
New Wolfspeed WolfPACKTM module family enables accelerated production of high growth mid-power technologies
DURHAM, US
January 2021 – Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE),
leader in silicon carbide technology,
its Wolfspeed WolfPACK™ power modules, extending its range of solutions and ushering
in a new era of performance for a diverse range of industrial power markets,
including electric vehicle fast charging, renewable energy and energy storage, and
industrial power applications. Using 1200V Wolfspeed® MOSFET technology, the
new modules deliver maximum efficiency in easy-to-use packages that allow designers
to significantly increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable
power systems.
Compared to
silicon, the use of silicon carbide-based power solutions enable faster,
smaller, lighter and more powerful electrical systems for a wide range of
industrial applications. The new silicon carbide modules maximize power density
while simplifying designs in a standard form factor to significantly accelerate
the production and rollout of next-generation technology for a wide range of rapidly
growing industrial markets, including off-board charging and solar energy
solutions. The offering bridges the gap between single die discrete components
and high-ampacity module solutions, giving today’s design engineers a wide breadth
of portfolio options for design requirements using Wolfspeed silicon carbide.
“The
introduction of the Wolfspeed WolfPACK™ power modules extends our power
portfolio to cover the broad spectrum of high voltage power applications, which
will help an array of high-growth industries transform as the global transition
from silicon to silicon carbide continues to accelerate,” said Jay Cameron,
senior vice president and general manager, Wolfspeed Power. “Maximizing power
density while minimizing design complexity is essential for engineers working
in the mid-power range, and the new modules simplify layouts to help accelerate
production of EV fast charging and solar infrastructures.”
Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules deliver the highest rated
current topologies commercially available, delivering unsurpassed power,
offering compact footprints that reduce system size, complexity and costs. The
modules are available in half-bridge and six-pack configurations with a variety
of on-resistance options. Visit www.wolfspeed.com/wolfspeed-wolfpack-pr for
more information.
