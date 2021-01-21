Two Sri Lankan players tested Covid-19 positive

Two Sri Lankan players are tested Covid-19 positive.

Fortunately they are not from the current Test squad playing against England.

Binura Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne have been tested positive for Covid-19.

They are part of the training squad selected for the forthcoming West Indies tour.

“Before the squad started preparing for the training, the PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday night and this has come to light”, one of the sources in the SLC said.

“These two players have been isolated from the other players and the support staff”.

Players are coming from their respective homes.

“Government has been made aware of these two cases and immediate measures are taken”, the source added.

No other players of the training squad have positive results.

Even the players and support staff in Galle are found negative.

The last PCR tests for the current squad will be done on 24th January. *It will be a mandatory test 72-hours prior to their departure.

