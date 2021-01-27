Fashion Walk and Asian GOLD Presents: Kingston Culture and Creativity Zone – THE ORIENT

A Pop-up Hub of Artistry for Local Budding Designers, Street Artists, Fashion Brand Spearheading Novel Retail Concept

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2021 – Located at the heart of Hong Kong, Fashion Walk has its fingers firmly on the pulse of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and gastronomy. Entering 2021, Fashion Walk proudly announces its partnership with avant-garde lifestyle label Asian GOLD, transforming the Kingston area into the pop-up “Kingston Culture and Creativity Zone — THE ORIENT”. Spanning an area of 20,000 square feet, THE ORIENT vows to bring together original and exclusive fashion items as well as contemporary art pieces from all over Asia Pacific. In addition, a wide array of art initiatives will be undertaken on a regular basis: seminars, product launches, workshops, weekend markets, art appreciation tours, fashion coaching — to name but a few. Customers are guaranteed a truly state-of-the-art shopping experience.









Fashion Walk proudly announces its partnership with avant-garde lifestyle label Asian GOLD, transforming the Kingston area into the pop-up “Kingston Culture and Creativity Zone — THE ORIENT”. Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Bella Chhoa (left) says, “My outfit and style today is the amazing work of The ORIENT. Previously, I never tried this style, and my outfit today is totally a pleasant surprise to me! It’s inspired me to explore and experiment with different styles — this is exactly the new shopping experience we want to bring to customers at Fashion Walk. Through this novel retail concept, not only do we hope to introduce brands that customers can identify with, but also for them to get inspired by the diversity and creativity we offer at THE ORIENT, so as to broaden their horizons and further enhance their discerning taste in fashion. Founder of Asian GOLD, Philip GOLD (right) comments that THE ORIENT is a point of departure in their endeavor to promote art and culture. Under Fashion Walk’s strategic guidance, he believes that practitioners will thrive.

Ground-breaking retail concept for a state-of-the-art shopping experience

In recent years, online and social media has facilitated the ideation of “You are what you buy”. Customers nowadays look beyond product quality and seek out brands that identify with themselves in values and beliefs. Drawing on this ecological shift on spending, Fashion walk reaffirms its commitment to art and fashion by transforming the Kingston area, in collaboration with like-minded Asian GOLD, into a breeding ground for art and design talents: “Kingston Culture and Creativity Zone — THE ORIENT”. It serves as a platform for local budding artists and designers to showcase their works and illustrate their aesthetic at the heart of Causeway Bay, and in turn gain career opportunities to further their pursuits.

Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Bella Chhoa remarks, “We’ve always been a strong advocate for local art and cultural development. Over the years, we have led many initiatives to introduce promising designers, talented street artists and up-and-coming fashion labels to the public. The platform we have created with Asian GOLD this time will convene lots of original brands from the Asia-Pacific region. A myriad of diverse events will be organized in this one-of-a-kind shopping space where brands can tell their unique stories in a most personal way, where customers can also be fully immersed in a most unique shopping experience.”

Philip GOLD, founder of Asian GOLD, comments, “Based on my dialogs and collaborations with artists and designers, I guarantee that the concept of THE ORIENT is a dream come true for every practitioner in the art and fashion design field. The platform enables them to showcase their brand philosophy, establishing a profound connection with customers. I am thrilled to receive so many responses from designers who wish to get involved in the project. To us, THE ORIENT is a point of departure in our endeavor to promote art and culture. Under Fashion Walk’s strategic guidance, practitioners will no doubt thrive!”

Spanning an area of 20,000 square feet, THE ORIENT convenes over 30 renowned designers, artists, brands and other practitioners in the field, including: Philip GOLD, Simon Chim, Vincent Li, Pinky Sheung, Jeff Mui, Unique Yeung, Manual Oliveira, Fannie Mercury, and Silver Alan — to name but a few.





Appendix: Description of Artists and Designers

Philip GOLD

In summer 2020, Philip GOLD partnered with Hang Lung’s fashionista hotspot Fashion Walk to establish pop-up store “In the Name of Summer”, convening original and exclusive design and art pieces from around Asia. The store introduced the concept of eccentricity to the public, which became a great champion in branding and retail despite adversities. Building on its success, the design guru launches “The ORIENT by Philip GOLD” in an effort to showcase oriental beauty in a most avant-garde setting under the theme of “Vintage, Contemporary, and New Designers”.

Simon Chim

Originally a household item and interior designer, Simon Chim is a local independent designer who found international success in his own eyewear label “chimmm……”, featuring Chinese artistry. In 2019, a Technology Invention Patent for Lenses was granted to his “Chimask” by the National Intellectual Property Administration, P.R. China. In 2018, Simon was the only eyewear designer from Hong Kong who was invited to Silmo Paris 50th anniversary celebration with other 49 fellow international designers. In 2011, he was invited to design a series of eyewear for Zeiss lenses, where the “Man on the Moon” series was awarded the Gran Design Etico International Award 2012.

Vincent Li

Vincent Li, founder of eponymous fashion brand, was selected as the top 50 budding designers in the world by the Not Just a Label campaign. Vincent is particularly adept at reflecting emotions and sentiments in his design. His MIRRIAGANG series was displayed in the Hong Kong Design Week in Melbourne and became the first project on aboriginal clothing sponsored by the Australian government. Vincent was also the only Chinese that was invited by the JURRASIC WORLD in Sydney to design its 20th anniversary souvenirs. In addition, he collaborates with the Hong Kong Ballet on the WEAREDANCE initiative.

Pinky Sheung

Founder of Hong Kong jewelry brands Headragon and Paso Doble, Pinky is Vice-chair for the Hong Kong Jewellery Designers’ Association and Senior Jewellery Designer. A recipient of the Design for Asia Awards, she has designed jewelry for a multitude of celebrities.

Jeff Mui

Local star fashion designer Jeff Mui has been crafting stage costumes for numerous Asian celebrities for over 20 years, including Fan BingBing, Kelly Chen, Kay Tse, Hins Cheung, Charmaine Fong, TWINS, Justin Lo, to name but a few. Jeff also runs his own fashion brand, Jeff Dark Art, and is heavily involved in movie styling. Since 2006, he has hosted a number of fashion shows in Paris and other places in the world.

Unique Yeung

Founder of online boutique UniStyLogy.com, Unique Yeung is a personal stylist and hosted online lifestyle radio program “唯尚誌”. Her discerning fashion sense and unique style, coupled with her passion for jewelry, has earned Unique wide recognition among from celebrities in town, such as Christine Ng, Erica Yuen, Harriet Yeung, among many others.

Manual Oliveira

A Portuguese fashion curator, Manual brings some of the most well-known fashion brands from Portugal to Hong Kong, for sale exclusively at THE ORIENT. They quickly caught the eyes of local celebrities, such as Christine Ng and Sisley Choi, to name but a few.

Fannie Mercury

A perfect blend of avant-garde and contemporary, OTT (Over The Top) is a street fashion brand that believes firmly in being loyal to what you truly love. Its distinctive style has attracted various fashionistas and celebrities. In addition, designer Fannie Mercury is commissioned as an official designer for the Miss Asia pageant.

Silver Alan

With 13 years’ experience in leather artistry, Silver Alan’s original leather art pieces are found in galleries around the world, such as Italy, Japan, and China. His works revolves mostly around a punk and futuristic world view, gaining widespread popularity in Japan, with Moga Mogami being a top fan.

Co-founded by Mr. Albert Chung and Ms. TK Chan, Silver Alan aims to promote works by budding artists and introduce them to international audiences at BLINK Gallery;

Collaborated with Mini Cooper, LEE, HKJC, and Bow Tie Shop HK;

Reinterpret, reinvent, and reimagine designs by Alexander McQueen, introducing local designer Sam Yeung, who specializes in Gothic designs.





About Fashion Walk

In a unique fusion of indoor and outdoor elements at the heart of Causeway Bay, embracing three vibrant streets — Paterson, Kingston and Food Street — Fashion Walk is a distinctive shopping destination, offering the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle in a magnificent setting. Fashion Walk has its finger firmly on the pulse of fashion trends, allowing connoisseurs of style to discover popular international brands and rising stars. More and more cutting-edge designers and labels are opening their flagship and concept stores here, including the first CHANEL Beauty Studio, medical beauty solution SkinCeuticals and SkinCeuticals by per FACE, legendary French perfume label Goutal Paris’s first flagship store in Asia, the first overseas store of Japanese fashion retailer STUDIOUS, the first pet-friendly beauty and event venue Private i Concept Store, the first Vivienne Westwood Café-boutique, and trendy label select shops including D-Mop, HER, I.T, JUICE, Mastermind World, and SHINE, to name but a few. Fashion Walk is also home to a diverse array of culinary delights. Highlights include America’s lobster-themed chain Red Lobster, Asia’s best female chef’s burger joint Little Bao Diner flagship store, the only patisserie with a savory menu Lady M from New York, and many more. Fashion Walk is obviously the home of Fashion Intelligence, and the coming together of ideas and insights.





