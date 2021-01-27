Rhenus Introduces International Warehousing Expertise to Greater China with New Digital Management Solution

A gaming experience designed to stand any challenge
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November
2020 – The exclusive
lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AOC, the leader
in the gaming monitor market, have come together to introduce the first ever
Porsche Design AOC AGON gaming monitor. The 27″ (68.58 cm) PD27 provides an
experience similar to driving a race car: high octane specifications (27″ QHD
panel, 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms MPRT), a sleek, eye-catching,
racing-influenced design and a wide range of functionalities to be utilized both
on a daily basis and during long gaming sessions. Even before the official
launch, the impressive design of this new monitor was honoured with the Red Dot
Award 2020.
Performance with no compromise
on style
Competitive
gaming is both accessible and inviting, but the competition itself is fierce. Beginners
and pros alike can agree on one key factor, high performance PC equipment is
the key to success. Just like a race car driver who anticipates and calculates
how to enter the apex of a curve on the track, e-sports players must react quickly
and make decisions in milliseconds. The performance of each piece of equipment is
of the utmost importance, and can easily dictate the outcome of a competition.
That is why Porsche Design tapped into its motorsports DNA and teamed up with
AOC to create a high-performance monitor — specifically for those gamers who are
in it to win it.
“With
its linear and purist design that blends form and function, the Porsche Design
AOC AGON PD27 is a perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and overarching design
philosophy. Combined with AOC AGON’s innovative and cutting-edge technologies,
the new monitor is developed for gamers seeking optimal performance that
doesn’t compromise on style,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at
Porsche Design.
“We’re
proud and elated to announce the first result of our new partnership with
Porsche Design: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor. AOC’s proven
expertise in display technologies is a great match with Porsche Design’s
exceptional approach to design. Gamers around the world will be thrilled to
experience this great product both in design and outstanding gaming
performance,” says Stefan Sommer, Director Marketing and Business Management at AOC Europe.
The
monitor’s design is accented by the silver-coloured stand element, shaped like
the roll cage of a race car. Just as it does in an actual sports car, it
provides the user the stability, durability and endurance when adrenaline kicks
in. Staying true to Porsche Design’s design philosophy to elegantly blend style
and performance, the PD27 can project its logos on the table in different
colours, and light up the back of the display to elevate the gaming
environment.
Shifting to the next gear
The
PD27 is developed for the most ambitious competitive gamers and professional
e-sports enthusiasts around the world. It displays images in QHD resolution
(2560×1440) and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate, a perfect combination for
demanding players. The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing
vivid, lifelike colours and a wide dynamic range that allows users to immerse
themselves in the simulated world. Additionally, a very tight curvature of
1000R (1 m radius) surrounds and encapsulates the user, a particularly great
feature for the sim-racing community.
The
240 Hz refresh rate reduces the perceivable motion blur, while the 1 ms GtG and
0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times guarantee a clear, ghosting-free gaming
experience. With AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro users experience smooth gameplay,
free of tearing. The VA panel’s high brightness of 550 nits ensures undisturbed
gameplay at any lighting conditions.
Driving gamer’s success
The
PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a centre console, to
quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets. Users
longing for the roar of the flat six-boxer engines in racing games will appreciate
the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the
monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort
1.4 inputs.
The
Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 will be
available mid of November 2020 in select Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers
and online at www.porsche-design.com
and selected
retail online shops with
an RRP of EUR 799.
