Fintech in Africa will Boom in 2022: Fintech News Network Launches Its 8th Publication

ADDIS ABABA/SINGAPORE/ZURICH – Media OutReach – 31 March 2021 – The Fintech News Network is pleased to announce the launch of our eighth publication: Fintech News Africa.









Screenshot of Fintech News Africa website

The Fintech News Network is an industry publication covering fintech and digital news across the globe. Our readers are from established financial institutions as well as budding fintech startups.

Eight publications are currently present in four continents, covering fintech news across 44 different countries.

The list of publications include; Fintech News Switzerland (soft launched end of 2014), Fintech News Singapore (2015), Fintech News Hong Kong (launched in 2016), Fintech News Middle East (launched in 2017), Fintech News Malaysia (launched in 2018), Fintech News Baltic (launched in 2018), Fintech News Philippines (launched in 2020) and now Fintech News Africa (launched in 2021).









The Fintech News Network spans 4 continents, 44 countries and 8 publications

While Fintech News has consistently provided fintech updates from the African continent on our Middle East site, we believe that the tremendous growth that the region has seen warrants its very own publication.

Africa has been touted as the next up-and-coming fintech hub after China as it is currently home to about 600 fintech startups according to Disrupt Africa.

The region’s growth is evidenced by fintech attracting the lion’s share of Africa’s tech funding in 2020. Fintech funding in Africa increased by a whopping 49.3% in 2020 to US$160 million. Fintech deal sizes also grew last year, rising from an average of US$1.3 million in 2019 to US$1.6 million in 2020.

These positive developments are a strong indicator of the region’s maturing and fast developing fintech ecosystem.

While South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya have historically been the fintech hubs of the vast continent, Ethiopia, Ghana and Rwanda are now quickly catching up to their predecessors.

Fintech News is excited to provide our readers with updates on these bustling hubs with the launch of Fintech News Africa (www.fintechnews.africa).









Christian Koenig, Founder of Fintech News Network said,

“Fintech will be essential to the economic recovery of many African countries as the pandemic has inadvertently accelerated the digital transformation of the financial sector.

Most of these institutions, incumbents and fintechs alike, have leveraged this opportunity to revolutionise their digital offerings to keep up with the market’s needs.”





Christian will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the next few months to work on the new page and hire local staff.





About Fintech News Network

The Fintech News Network is an industry publication covering fintech and digital news across the globe. Our readers are from established financial institutions as well as budding fintech startups.

Launched in 2014, the Fintech News Network team works very hard to deliver fintech-centric content in various forms to an audience looking for updates on fintech events and webinars, stunning opinions from highly-reputable digital finance innovators, analysis on fintech applications from active insiders, breaking news on fintech topics and fintech market alerts. Today those publications have in total more than 500k relevant readers.

More information see: https://fintechnews.ch/fintechnews-media-kit/





For additional information, please visit www.fintechnews.africa

More Information about the Fintech News Network:

https://fintechnews.ch/fintech/fintech-news-network-celebrates-6th-birthday/40139/