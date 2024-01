Chinachem Group and Golden Age Foundation Present New Elderly-Friendly “Golden Gourmet” Menus to Promote Inclusiveness and Celebrate the Lunar New Year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 January 2024 – Chinese New Year is a cherished time for families to come together, but many food items are difficult to chew, which often discourage elderly from enjoying festive meals with their loved ones and may inevitably impact their mood.