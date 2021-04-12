AXA launches “Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme

Eligible customers can enjoy additional hospital cash benefit against AEFI

No prior registration required and free protection up to HKD20,000

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 April 2021 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) launches the “Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme (“Programme”) to provide free protection to customers against adverse event following immunisation (“AEFI”). From 1 April to 30 June 2021, eligible customers[1] will be offered additional hospital cash benefit with no prior registration required. This Programme applies to all COVID-19 vaccines approved by local health authorities in Hong Kong or Macau.

The hospital cash benefit of the Programme:

A one-off hospital cash benefit of HKD2,000 per day (confined in intensive care unit) and/ or HKD1,000 per day (confined in non-intensive care unit) for up to 10 days [2] will be payable to eligible customer who is confined in a hospital as a result of an AEFI within 14 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Hong Kong or Macau.





At AXA, our Purpose is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”. Since early last year, we have been taking the lead in launching a series of intiaitves to support our customers and the community amid the pandemic, such as the first-in-market “Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme, being the first insurer to make “Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)” a standard policy provision for Employee Benefits customers, the launch of the “Protect the Frontline” Programme and the “Support the SME” Programme.





We also understand the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during the unpredictable pandemic situation. Thus we launched “AXA BetterMe”, a holistic wellness platform for body and mind, last year to elevate the physical and mental health of our community and help everyone become a BetterMe. With this newly added “Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection” Programme, we hope to reassure our customers that AXA will always be their strong partner to protect them for a better future.





To learn more about the Programme, please contact AXA Customer Service Hotline (852) 2894 4679 (Hong Kong) / (853) 8799 3778 (Macau) during office hours (9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday), or visit www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-novel-coronavirus-outbreak.





[1] Eligible customers refer to all persons aged 65 or below who are either (a) insured under life and/or health insurance policies issued by AXA; and/or (b) members and their dependents who are insured under AXA employee benefits health insurance policies issued by AXA; who have received eligilble vaccines in Hong Kong or Macau between 1 April to 30 June 2021, both dates inclusive. For more details, please refer to the terms and conditions of the programme. [2] If the confinement is more than 10 days and both ICU and non-ICU confinements are involved, the calculation of the amount of Hospital Cash Benefit payable will follow the sequence of confinement.



