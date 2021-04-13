SunMirror AG announces successful placement of a convertible bond in the equivalent value of USD 10 million

ZUG, Switzerland – EQS Newswire – 13 April 2021 – SunMirror AG (“SunMirror”; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929) announces the issuance of convertible bonds in the equivalent amount of USD 10,000,000. The convertible bonds with conversion rights to acquire 133,305 bearer shares with a par value of CHF 1.00 each was fully subscribed. The conversion price is CHF 70 per bearer share. The allocation has been fully completed. The shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 July 2020. The convertible bonds run until 30 May 2022.



