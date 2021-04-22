Japanese juice bar HONEY’S BAR opens the first outlet in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 April 2021 – A new healthy and refreshing beverage option in town to quench your thirst and restore your energy. HONEY’S BAR Singapore, will commence its operation on 15th April 2021 with its very first store located at Jurong Point, Level B1-85, just along the SHOKUTSU TEN Japanese Food Street.









HONEY’S BAR is a Japanese juice bar from Japan with approximately 30 outlets across JR East stations like Tokyo station and other major station in the Tokyo area. It offers premium fruit juice using fresh fruits and honey as key ingredients, mixing with vegetables, fresh milk and yoghurt to form a healthy beverage that offers the authentic taste of the original fruit.









Maintaining at a good selection of 8 juice options at all times, all of HONEY’S BAR juices are made with honey exclusively imported from Japan as its base ingredient with no added sugars. Honey is easily digested by the human body, making it an excellent energy absorption ingredient, thereby the best supplement to be used in a drink for energy replenishment. It also contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for everyone.

In line with the seasonality of Japanese food production cycle, HONEY’S BAR also offers seasonal juices that are specially curated with seasonal Japanese fruits. From the classic ‘Mixed Juice’, ‘Carrot & Apricot’, ‘Melon’ menu to the premium seasonal menu like ‘Japanese Strawberry Mix Yoghurt’ and ‘Japanese Seasonal Citrus, Mango and Apple’, it aims to offer Singaporeans the taste of ‘Japan’ with Japanese fruit ingredients that are imported directly from Japan.

Coming in 3 different sizes for all 8 menus – Small, Regular and Large. Every cup of fresh fruit juice offered by HONEY’S BAR are served with a controlled sweetness from honey to ensure an enjoyable ‘sipping’ experience.

Operated as a franchise chain business in Singapore, HONEY’S BAR is managed by JRE Ya Kun Food Service Pte. Ltd, a local joint venture company formed by JR East’s Singapore subsidiary, JR East Business Development SEA Pte. Ltd. and Ya Kun International Pte Ltd (Ya Kun).

Through HONEY’S BAR, both JR East and Ya Kun aim to capture the attention of health-conscious consumers with a passion for healthy and refreshing beverages that taste refreshing and delightful!





HONEY’S BAR @ Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-85, Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648331

Opening Date: 15th April 2021

Business Hours: 11am to 9.30pm (Daily)

About JR EAST Group

The operator for trains including Shinkansen (high speed bullet train) in the East region of Japan, East Japan Railway Company (JR East) is the largest passenger railway company in Japan, serving about 17 million passengers daily. Apart from the main railway business, JR East Group also operates a variety of lifestyle businesses such as shopping malls, retail shops, restaurants, hotels, as well as office building management.

Outside Japan, JR East has a presence for its lifestyle business unit with the establishment of JAPAN RAIL CAFE in Singapore (2016) and Taipei, Taiwan (2019).

To learn more, visit the official website: http://www.jreast.co.jp/e/





About Ya Kun International

Ya Kun Kaya Toast was founded by Mr. Loi Ah Koon, an immigrant from Hainan Island who was 15 when he first set foot on Singapore soil. The business has its humble beginnings at the Telok Ayer Basin along Shenton Way in 1944 and the heritage brand with more than 75 years of history now has gained regional and possibly worldwide recognition for its nostalgic local food products, cosy ambience and customer-centric service. The special blend of coffee powder, simple fare of soft-boiled eggs, toast slathered with special homemade kaya and layered with melted butter have had locals and foreigners alike flocking to its outlets.

Through the years, Ya Kun has grown exponentially in Singapore as well as in the Asia region in such markets as China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau SAR, Vietnam, The Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar through our well-structured franchise network which has currently established about 130 outlets.

Ya Kun continues to spread the love for its signature kaya and aromatic coffee back at its home ground and preserve a cultural heritage and brand that captures the true meaning of ‘The Toast that binds…. Kinship, Friendship, Partnership’.

To learn more, visit the official website: http://www.yakun.com