Media OutReach Named A Top Press Release Distribution Service Provider In Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 April 2021 – Media OutReach, the first global newswire founded in Hong Kong in 2009, was named by TMCnet as one of the leading press release distribution services in Asia by TMCnet in its Top 7 Asia Press Release Distribution Services Reviewed feature report. TMCnet is a full-service news portal providing thousands of articles and features covering today’s most dynamic technologies, including, IP communications, wireless, CRM, cloud computing, WebRTC, contact center, and information technology.













In the report, TMCnet assessed and ranked the press release distribution services on key metrics such as distribution network and proven ability to deliver results; partnership agreements with Asian media outlets, newswires and top news organizations; and return on investment (ROI), with scores based on measurement and analysis tools for benchmarking results with target audience. Under these criteria, Media OutReach was acclaimed as “…the most important and influential Asian PR distribution service” with a “… world-class Asia-Pacific distribution network.”





Media OutReach is a global newswire whose success is attributed to a number of key factors including: (1) its proprietary technology-led distribution platform that delivers multimedia assets and multilanguage content directly to the inboxes of journalists and editors; (2) its precise journalist and editorial targeting capabilities, thereby maximizing interview and write up opportunities; (3) it is the only press release distribution service that guarantees online postings on real news media thus enhancing online visibility, SEO and empowers social media sharing; (4) its pioneering Media and Journalist Insights dashboard which directly addresses the vexing question of whether journalists open client press releases – by tracking when releases are opened and conversion to write ups. These key factors combined with Media OutReach’s in-depth understanding of the media landscape in Asia Pacific benefits its customers.





Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach said “Since founding, our aim is to build a service to support our clients to achieve their communication goals. Leveraging our own Asia Pacific network and international distribution agreements with partners that shares our vision. We are pleased with this recognition of our achievement from TMCnet as a Top 7 Asian Press Release Distribution Service Provider and we will continue our focus on investing on building a service that ensures their communication success in Asia Pacific and internationally.”





About Media OutReach

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan as well as international reseller partnerships in Canada, USA and Europe. Media OutReach is the only newswire that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 130,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 62,000 media titles and 460 media partnerships, it is revolutionizing the industry by providing guarantee online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inbox of targeted editors and journalists to optimize news write up, build media relations and automates the reporting process with key performance metrics and its pioneering post-release reports gives insights into journalists accessing the release by publication and by country.





Media OutReach Newswire is the go-to news release and content distribution partner for public relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organizations in Asia Pacific. For more information on Media OutReach, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/ or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.





