artnet AG: Artnet News Launches Artnet News Pro, Bringing Data-Driven Reporting to Industry Insiders

BERLIN, GERMANY/NEW YORK, US – EQS Newswire – 6 May 2021 – Artnet News Pro has arrived, and with it comes a new era for the team at Artnet News. In switching to a partially paywalled model, Artnet News will continue its best-in-class coverage of the global art market while providing more targeted, industry-specific content for subscribers.





A membership to Artnet News Pro provides members with decision-driving intelligence about the latest developments in the global art market, from exclusive news and data reports to opinion from our acclaimed columnists. Non-members will still be able to read all of Artnet News’s indispensable reporting on exhibitions, museums, antiquities, viral crazes, and the places where the art world intersects with politics, pop culture, and style. But they will not gain access to Artnet News Pro‘s premium market coverage, analysis, and opinion.





In a mission statement, Artnet News Editor-in-Chief Andrew Goldstein lays out the ways the paywall will bring more value to readers. “As the boutique art business transitions into a supercharged global industry, the art market faces both unprecedented challenges and unprecedented opportunities,” Goldstein wrote. “We are launching Artnet News Pro to provide collectors, art professionals, and other ambitious art lovers with the tools to navigate this high-stakes terrain through exclusive market news, analysis, opinion, insights from industry insiders, and clear-eyed investigations driven by Artnet’s industry-leading price database.”





A subscription includes unlimited access to premium Artnet News Pro market coverage and analysis powered by Artnet’s unparalleled Price Database; members-only art-market columns every week, including Katya Kazakina’s Art Detective, Tim Schneider’s The Gray Market, Nate Freeman’s Wet Paint, and more; a weekly members-only Artnet News Pro newsletter with original content and insights; a digital copy of the industry-leading biannual Intelligence Report magazine; and invitations to exclusive Artnet News Pro events. Memberships start at $24.50/month, while a $240 annual package offers 18% savings over a month-by-month subscription.





About Artnet

Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet’s suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today.





The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.





