SunMirror AG strengthens its management with Lester Kemp as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO)

ZUG, Switzerland – EQS Newswire – 6 May 2021 – SunMirror AG (“SunMirror”; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specializing in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is strengthening its management team to include Lester Kemp. The 55-year-old graduate from the Royal School of Mines (Imperial College, University of London) is joining SunMirror as its new Chief Geologist and Chief Operating Officer (COO). His activities will focus on SunMirror’s projects in Australia, where the company holds attractive prospecting and mining rights. In addition, he will oversee further expansion into new markets and support the company with his many years of expertise in exploration. Lester Kemp has more than 25 years of experience in senior positions worldwide in mining and exploration. Most recently, he worked as COO for Century Cobalt Corporation, where he was responsible for cobalt projects in the U.S., and as a consultant to various companies, he advised on resource projects in Africa. Lester Kemp is also a Non-Executive Director of a UK-based advisory firm specializing in promoting responsible business conduct and good governance in mineral production and sourcing.





“We are very pleased to welcome an experienced and renowned professional like Lester Kemp to SunMirror and look forward to working with him successfully in the future. With his expertise and experience, Lester Kemp will provide important impetus to our further growth. Together with him, we will continue to drive SunMirror’s successful development and increase the company’s value in the long term,” said Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Member of the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG.





Analysts at Sphene Capital, a research firm that focuses on small and mid caps, are also positive about SunMirror’s further development. In their latest study, they confirm their buy recommendation for the SunMirror share and have significantly increased the price target from EUR 68.90 to EUR 174.30. According to Sphene Capital, further share price potential could arise, among other things, if SunMirror succeeds in using the proceeds from the planned capital increase to acquire raw material deposits that are below market value. The full report is available on SunMirror AG’s website at www.sunmirror.com in the “Investor Relations” section.





About SunMirror AG

SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on gold and other critical commodities – those metals and minerals that drive demand for sustainable next-generation technology. The company’s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.





