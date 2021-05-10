Teledyne e2v Semiconductors is preparing for the future and upgrading its assembly and test cleanroom

Grenoble, France – Media OutReach – 10 May 2021 – On Tuesday May 4th 2021, the first stone was laid to launch the upgrade work of the semiconductors assembly and test clean room at the factory near Grenoble, France. This project is named “GECkO” which stands for “Growth Efficiency by Cleanroom Optimization”.









Teledyne e2v Semiconductors is a manufacturer of high performance & high reliability electronic components. All products such as microprocessors, data converters, and imagery solutions are marketed worldwide, for industrial, medical, civil and military avionics applications, and space.

The actual assembly and test clean room measures 2000 m² and has been created in 1989. This upgrade will allow to optimize production flows while enhancing the principle of Lean manufacturing to increase competitiveness. Manufacturers use Lean manufacturing principles to eliminate waste, optimize processes, cut costs, and boost innovation based on the understanding of customer needs.

This project will also reduce our environmental impact with an energy-efficient room and will be adaptive in order to prepare for new technologies and offer an improved quality of work life to employees.





The GECkO project was launched in March 2019 and is a real business project, which includes a multidisciplinary team working in collaborative mode on a 3D model of the future clean room. After elaborating the pre-study, choosing the ideal location and selecting optimal service providers, the works are now starting. They will take place in three phases in order to maintain production and ensure continuous product delivery for all customers. Phase 1, lasting about a year, covers the first half of the new room.

This investment illustrates the confidence placed by the Teledyne group and its desire to develop manufacturing activities on the Grenoble France site.

About Teledyne e2v Semiconductors:

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable semiconductor solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal chain – covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog switches, voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving the avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application scenarios.





Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP, Everspin and Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the company is able to provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These span all the way from standard and semi-custom through to fully customized options.





Website: https://semiconductors.teledyneimaging.com/en/home/





