Secure Great Deals on Arlo’s Smart Home Security Cameras This December

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

SINGAPORE –The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera is Arlo’s most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes withas well asto give you a crystal-clearvision of your property. The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, enhanced color night vision and weather resistance.The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as, anand ato deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Itsallows users to have crystal-clear communication, while thewards off any unwanted visitors on the property.For more attractive deals on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/ Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



