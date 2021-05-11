PFA fines 240 meat points out of 2562 inspected, discards 1498kg hazardous meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has inspected 2562 meat shops while 240points have been imposed hefty fines across the Province on Sunday.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that In Lahore region 1130, Rawalpindi 724 and 725 meat shops have been checked in Multan region by PFA meat safety teams. 1871 points have been served with improvement notices and details instructions.

He further said that action was taken against shops where teams found presence of insects, flies, stinky atmosphere and stinky freezers. During the raid knives were witnessed rust, blooded and dirty clothes. PFA is continuing its operation against dead meats sellers across the province.

He added that PFA teams regularly check food which is to be providing to general public. Surprise checking of food points is being done on regular basis to maintain better quality of food. People are requested to watchdog their surrounding if there any suspicious activity is being practiced regarding food related. People may contact toll free number or via Facebook page of PFA for reporting. Our top priority is to provide healthy and safe food across the province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION