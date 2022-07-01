PFA destroys mounds of vegetables irrigated from wastewater

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams on Thursday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 80 marla land during the operation in the area of Jhanda Gujjar Khan.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA took indiscriminate action against the farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewerage water on the public complaints. He said that PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy coriander, spinaches, mint, bottle gourd and okra that were cultivated on four-Kanal land.

He said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He further said that farmers can cultivate the only alternative/non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

DG PFA warned farmers to avoid irrigating crops with sewerage water otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. The special teams of the provincial food regulatory body have been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the availability of standard and hygiene food in Punjab, he added.

He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any food issues on the PFA Toll-Free 080080500, Facebook Page and website.

